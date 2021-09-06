Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/main-phase-of-mh17-trial-continues-at-schiphol-judicial-complex-in-the-netherlands-1083804131.html
Main Phase of MH17 Trial Continues at Schiphol Judicial Complex in the Netherlands
The Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Boeing crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine. 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
The MH17 trial continues in the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp.The court is set to look at the evidence in the case which is to be presented by the prosecutors.More than 90 relatives of the victims of the MH17 flight will make use of their right to speak for a period of 10 days.The disaster claimed the lives of 298 people, the majority of whom were Dutch nationals. A Joint Investigation Team, set up by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations. Though Russia offered help in the investigation, it was denied full access to the probe.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
A zio-kanagaroo court of zero reality. The dutch have been one of israel's more successful americanizations of their european colonies.
Un-Biblical Israel along with its occupied territory— the USA, ordered MH17 to be shot down as an act of revenge. Malaysia’s Prime Minister had been saying antisemitic remarks and making accusations directed at Israel so Kiev followed through and shot the plane down. The same holds true for MH370 that disappeared only a short time earlier. “Truth is tyranny in the empire of lies.”
Main Phase of MH17 Trial Continues at Schiphol Judicial Complex in the Netherlands

08:15 GMT 06.09.2021
General view of the Judicial Complex Schiphol in Badhoevedorp, on 19 June 2019
General view of the Judicial Complex Schiphol in Badhoevedorp, on 19 June 2019
© AP Photo / REMKO DE WAAL
The Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Boeing crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.
The MH17 trial continues in the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp.
The court is set to look at the evidence in the case which is to be presented by the prosecutors.
More than 90 relatives of the victims of the MH17 flight will make use of their right to speak for a period of 10 days.
The disaster claimed the lives of 298 people, the majority of whom were Dutch nationals. 
A Joint Investigation Team, set up by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations. Though Russia offered help in the investigation, it was denied full access to the probe.
A zio-kanagaroo court of zero reality. The dutch have been one of israel's more successful americanizations of their european colonies.
vtvot tak
6 September, 12:20 GMT
Un-Biblical Israel along with its occupied territory— the USA, ordered MH17 to be shot down as an act of revenge. Malaysia’s Prime Minister had been saying antisemitic remarks and making accusations directed at Israel so Kiev followed through and shot the plane down. The same holds true for MH370 that disappeared only a short time earlier. “Truth is tyranny in the empire of lies.”
Preterist-ADSeventy
6 September, 17:40 GMT
