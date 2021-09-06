The MH17 trial continues in the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp.The court is set to look at the evidence in the case which is to be presented by the prosecutors.More than 90 relatives of the victims of the MH17 flight will make use of their right to speak for a period of 10 days.The disaster claimed the lives of 298 people, the majority of whom were Dutch nationals. A Joint Investigation Team, set up by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations. Though Russia offered help in the investigation, it was denied full access to the probe.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
vot tak
A zio-kanagaroo court of zero reality. The dutch have been one of israel's more successful americanizations of their european colonies.
4
Preterist-ADSeventy
Un-Biblical Israel along with its occupied territory— the USA, ordered MH17 to be shot down as an act of revenge. Malaysia’s Prime Minister had been saying antisemitic remarks and making accusations directed at Israel so Kiev followed through and shot the plane down. The same holds true for MH370 that disappeared only a short time earlier. “Truth is tyranny in the empire of lies.”
The Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Boeing crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.
