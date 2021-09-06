Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/machine-gun-kelly-accused-of-physically-assaulting-parking-attendant-during-film-shoot-report-1083808813.html
Machine Gun Kelly Accused of Physically Assaulting Parking Attendant During Film Shoot: Report
Machine Gun Kelly Accused of Physically Assaulting Parking Attendant During Film Shoot: Report
American singer, rapper and actor Colson Baker – better known to the world as Machine Gun Kelly – is filming his first film ‘Good Mourning with a U’ in Los... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T15:12+0000
2021-09-06T15:12+0000
news
society
united states
los angeles
machine gun kelly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083808673_0:411:2048:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7adc36f6fc9ff8651ae63184cdd781.jpg
Machine Gun Kelly was reported to the police for allegedly assaulting an LA parking attendant while shooting a film but production sources tell TMZ that the confrontation was never physical.TMZ claims that the attendant in question filed a police report against the boyfriend of Meghan Fox, accusing him of battery. MGK is said to have pushed the staffer in the chest in a parking lot where the singer and his pal Mod Sun are filming ‘Good Mourning With a U’. The parking attendant claims MGK made the move because he was angry about being delayed in getting to his vehicle.The staffer, however, told the police that he had suffered no injures and there were “no witnesses” to the alleged incident.But sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the attendant’s claims were bogus. The man actually interrupted shooting by mistakenly wandering onto the set, the pro-MGK camp claims. Apparently, the staffer was not aware that filming was taking place. He and some crew member got into a skirmish and MGK allegedly intervened. According to insiders, the musician indeed yelled at the attendant but didn’t make any physical contact with him. The parking attendant's “no witnesses” claim thus raises more questions.​According to TMZ, there is a good chance the case will go to the LA City Attorney’s Office but since the purported victim has sustained no injury and there is no evidence to support his cause, it could easily be dismissed.The singer has kept silent on social media about the reported incident. However, he tweeted on 13 August that his shooting of ‘Papercuts’ music video resulted in a police ticket for a no-helmet motorcycle ride.
los angeles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083808673_0:346:2048:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_ae350b34c150111dedcc78da7211cf38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, society, united states, los angeles, machine gun kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Accused of Physically Assaulting Parking Attendant During Film Shoot: Report

15:12 GMT 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / EMMA MCINTYREMachine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for 'Tickets To My Downfall,' attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US on 27 May 2021.
Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for 'Tickets To My Downfall,' attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US on 27 May 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / EMMA MCINTYRE
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
American singer, rapper and actor Colson Baker – better known to the world as Machine Gun Kelly – is filming his first film ‘Good Mourning with a U’ in Los Angeles. Apparently it hasn't all been plain sailing.
Machine Gun Kelly was reported to the police for allegedly assaulting an LA parking attendant while shooting a film but production sources tell TMZ that the confrontation was never physical.
TMZ claims that the attendant in question filed a police report against the boyfriend of Meghan Fox, accusing him of battery. MGK is said to have pushed the staffer in the chest in a parking lot where the singer and his pal Mod Sun are filming ‘Good Mourning With a U’. The parking attendant claims MGK made the move because he was angry about being delayed in getting to his vehicle.
The staffer, however, told the police that he had suffered no injures and there were “no witnesses” to the alleged incident.
But sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the attendant’s claims were bogus. The man actually interrupted shooting by mistakenly wandering onto the set, the pro-MGK camp claims. Apparently, the staffer was not aware that filming was taking place. He and some crew member got into a skirmish and MGK allegedly intervened. According to insiders, the musician indeed yelled at the attendant but didn’t make any physical contact with him. The parking attendant's “no witnesses” claim thus raises more questions.
​According to TMZ, there is a good chance the case will go to the LA City Attorney’s Office but since the purported victim has sustained no injury and there is no evidence to support his cause, it could easily be dismissed.
The singer has kept silent on social media about the reported incident. However, he tweeted on 13 August that his shooting of ‘Papercuts’ music video resulted in a police ticket for a no-helmet motorcycle ride.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic