Lavrov: Russia Will Support Formation of New Afghan Government if It Is Inclusive

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia can take part in the ceremony of inauguration of the new Afghan government if it is inclusive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

"We want to support the process of formation of a government that will reflect the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns: the Hazaras, the Uzbeks, the Tajiks. Only an inclusive government can ensure a steady transition to a new life ... If this [inclusiveness] is ensured, I believe we will be happy to take part in this ceremony together with other countries that have an influence on the situation in the country and that were invited," Lavrov told reporters, confirming that Moscow received the invitation.Earlier in the day, media reported that the Taliban* invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to a ceremony where a new government will be announced.

NthrnNYker59 Once the traitors and collaborators are arrested and prosecuted, I'm sure it WILL be inclusive. 5

Shadowwalker "We want to support the process of formation of a government that will reflect the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, provided all the participant works in the interest of Afghanistan and it citizens, rather the some selected stooges, puppets and most importantly warlord supported by un-desired elements causing destruction of the country. Thats would be ideal for this country otherwise we see same wars and killings of innocent women, children in the name of democracy. 4

russia

afghanistan

