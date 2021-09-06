Iran Ready to Attack Terrorists in Northern Iraq If Necessary - Commander

The remark by Brig. Gen. Pakpour was prompted by rising activity of the Daesh* terrorist group in Iraq's northern Kirkuk governorate.On Sunday, members of the terrorist group killed 12 in an attack on the federal police in the village of Tal al-Steih."Do not turn your territory into the arena for terrorists ... I reiterate, in case of necessity, we [Iran] will attack."In late 2017, the Iraqi authorities claimed victory over Daesh in the country. However, the Iraqi army keeps carrying out raids against the militants and "sleeper cells" of terrorist groups nationwide.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states.
Martian
Touched and rulled by the US of A and Israel, piracy, death, and destruction are the daily sene in Northern Iraq as that area is infested by all kind of terrorist lynch mobs trained, armed, and funded by Federal Reserve, US Military Industrial Complex, Pentagon, CIA, EU, NATO, MOSSAD, MI6, and Saudi Wahhabis. The whole nine yard, as usual, you know!
4
mandrake
Sure they must mean the terrorist force from the disjointed states of A!
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is not going to tolerate the increasing activity of terrorist groups in the north of neighboring Iraq and determined to attack them if its borders are threatened, Mohammad Pakpour, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ground forces commander, said on Monday.
The remark by Brig. Gen. Pakpour was prompted by rising activity of the Daesh* terrorist group in Iraq's northern Kirkuk governorate.
On Sunday, members of the terrorist group killed 12 in an attack on the federal police in the village of Tal al-Steih.
"Given the growing threat from terrorist and armed groups in Kurdistan, in northern Iraq, as well as growing instability at the Iranian border, I declare that Iran will not tolerate it and will give a necessary and strong response," Pakpour told the national IRIB broadcaster.
"Do not turn your territory into the arena for terrorists ... I reiterate, in case of necessity, we [Iran] will attack."
In late 2017, the Iraqi authorities claimed victory over Daesh in the country. However, the Iraqi army keeps carrying out raids against the militants and "sleeper cells" of terrorist groups nationwide.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states.
