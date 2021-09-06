Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/indias-largest-shipyard-receives-email-threatening-to-blow-up-navy-installations-1083808349.html
India's Largest Shipyard Receives Email Threatening to Blow Up Navy Installations
India's Largest Shipyard Receives Email Threatening to Blow Up Navy Installations
The INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier to be built by India, is presently at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala, a state in the far south of India. It began... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T13:56+0000
2021-09-06T16:27+0000
news
world
india
india
indians
indians
russia
russia
russians
russians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102477/51/1024775164_0:215:3600:2251_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2aef825df9630c3f6b118408d648ab.jpg
Kerala state police on Monday revealed that they'd received an official complaint from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) regarding an anonymous email threatening to bomb the INS Vikrant, the aircraft carrier under construction in Kochi.Police are examining a possible connection to terrorism, he said. Some of India's media also reported that "the officers of the shipyard received hoax emails". However, the officer did not say this to Sputnik, simply confirming that an "inquiry is underway".Earlier in July, an Afghan citizen, Eid Gul, was arrested for having allegedly used forged documents to secure employment at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); since then, the area has remained under high security. Eid Gul's case was subsequently handed to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).In 2019, two employees who were doing painting work on the ship were arrested for stealing certain hardware items from multi-function consoles of the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) onboard the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC). The hardware was fully recovered. The INS Vikrant, built at the Cochin Shipyard at a cost of more than $3.5 billion, is a 262-metre vessel which has a displacement of 40,000 tonnes. This allows the warship to carry a total of 30 aircraft, including fighters and helicopters. India at present has only one aircraft carrier, the Russian-made INS Vikramaditya.
india
russia
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102477/51/1024775164_0:102:3600:2364_1920x0_80_0_0_869c53c1eaac5f862cff07aa5a9a20ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, india, india, indians, indians, russia, russia, russians, russians, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik news, kerala, police, police, police, police, police, police, police, police, shipyard, shipyards

India's Largest Shipyard Receives Email Threatening to Blow Up Navy Installations

13:56 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 06.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Manjunath KIRANTugs guide the home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as it leaves the Cochin Shipyard's dock after its launch in Kochi on 12 August 2013.
Tugs guide the home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as it leaves the Cochin Shipyard's dock after its launch in Kochi on 12 August 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Manjunath KIRAN
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier to be built by India, is presently at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala, a state in the far south of India. It began its sea trials in August this year, and it is slated to be commissioned next year.
Kerala state police on Monday revealed that they'd received an official complaint from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) regarding an anonymous email threatening to bomb the INS Vikrant, the aircraft carrier under construction in Kochi.
"CSL received an anonymous email on 25 August 2021," Manoj K, chief of police at Ernakulam Police station, confirmed to Sputnik. CSL is India's largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India.
Police are examining a possible connection to terrorism, he said. 
Some of India's media also reported that "the officers of the shipyard received hoax emails". However, the officer did not say this to Sputnik, simply confirming that an "inquiry is underway".
Earlier in July, an Afghan citizen, Eid Gul, was arrested for having allegedly used forged documents to secure employment at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); since then, the area has remained under high security. Eid Gul's case was subsequently handed to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).
In 2019, two employees who were doing painting work on the ship were arrested for stealing certain hardware items from multi-function consoles of the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) onboard the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC). The hardware was fully recovered. 
The INS Vikrant, built at the Cochin Shipyard at a cost of more than $3.5 billion, is a 262-metre vessel which has a displacement of 40,000 tonnes. This allows the warship to carry a total of 30 aircraft, including fighters and helicopters
India at present has only one aircraft carrier, the Russian-made INS Vikramaditya.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic