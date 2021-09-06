Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/india-bjp-hemant-soren-govt-spar-over-allowing-muslim-prayer-inside-jharkhand-assembly-1083806056.html
India: BJP, Hemant Soren Gov't Spar Over Allowing Muslim Prayer Inside Jharkhand Assembly
India: BJP, Hemant Soren Gov't Spar Over Allowing Muslim Prayer Inside Jharkhand Assembly
On 2 September, the Jharkhand state government provided an allotted hall for Muslim lawmakers to offer their Friday prayer. The decision raised ire among... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T12:07+0000
2021-09-06T12:07+0000
news
world
india
india
indians
indians
muslim
muslim
muslim
muslims
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080141405_0:304:3072:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3b7460f29a0cbf533b5cf1c1b6b88a.jpg
BJP lawmakers on Monday held a protest at the Jharkhand state assembly demanding a withdrawal of a state government order allowing a prayer room for Muslims. The state government is led by Heman Soren, a tribal leader who defeated Modi's BJP in the last elections.A video posted by BJP lawmaker Manish Jaiswal on Monday on Twitter shows that leaders sitting at the assembly stairs where they can be heard reciting Hindu religious chants. ​"Withdraw the decision allocating a dedicated room to Muslims for prayers," read a placard, loosely translated from Hindi.Senior BJP leader C.P. Singh said, "We're not against the namaz (Friday prayer) room, but the Speaker should also construct a Hanuman (Hindu God) temple inside the Assembly premises. If the Speaker approves, we can build the Temple at our own cost." "The government should allow five rooms for the other religions, including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism as well," another BJP lawmaker and ex-state chief Babulal Marandi told reporters.Last week, Assembly Deputy Secretary Naveen Kumar said, "room number TW348 has been earmarked as namaz hall for offering prayer in the new Assembly building."The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party and the Congress party supported the order."I think prayer halls for Muslims have been there in other Assemblies and Secretariats as well. There is nothing new in Jharkhand," P.N. Jha, a political observer, told The Hindu, an Indian daily newspaper.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080141405_0:118:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6575d0b9178dc359d01d715178e1e290.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, india, india, indians, indians, muslim, muslim, muslim, muslims, muslims, muslims, muslims, mosque, mosque, mosque, mosque, mosque, mosques, mosques, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik news, hindus, hinduism, the hindu, jharkhand, bharatiya janata party (bjp)

India: BJP, Hemant Soren Gov't Spar Over Allowing Muslim Prayer Inside Jharkhand Assembly

12:07 GMT 06.09.2021
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar SinghIndian Muslims read the holy Quran at a mosque in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Indian Muslims read the holy Quran at a mosque in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On 2 September, the Jharkhand state government provided an allotted hall for Muslim lawmakers to offer their Friday prayer. The decision raised ire among opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers and now they're demanding a Hindu temple on the premises of the the state assembly.
BJP lawmakers on Monday held a protest at the Jharkhand state assembly demanding a withdrawal of a state government order allowing a prayer room for Muslims. The state government is led by Heman Soren, a tribal leader who defeated Modi's BJP in the last elections.
A video posted by BJP lawmaker Manish Jaiswal on Monday on Twitter shows that leaders sitting at the assembly stairs where they can be heard reciting Hindu religious chants. 
​"Withdraw the decision allocating a dedicated room to Muslims for prayers," read a placard, loosely translated from Hindi.
Senior BJP leader C.P. Singh said, "We're not against the namaz (Friday prayer) room, but the Speaker should also construct a Hanuman (Hindu God) temple inside the Assembly premises. If the Speaker approves, we can build the Temple at our own cost." 
"The government should allow five rooms for the other religions, including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism as well," another BJP lawmaker and ex-state chief Babulal Marandi told reporters.
Last week, Assembly Deputy Secretary Naveen Kumar said, "room number TW348 has been earmarked as namaz hall for offering prayer in the new Assembly building."
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party and the Congress party supported the order.
"I think prayer halls for Muslims have been there in other Assemblies and Secretariats as well. There is nothing new in Jharkhand," P.N. Jha, a political observer, told The Hindu, an Indian daily newspaper.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic