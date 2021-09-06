Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/immigration-created-barbarism-swedish-politician-blasts-gang-wars-organised-crime-1083804566.html
'Immigration Created Barbarism': Swedish Politician Blasts Gang Wars, Organised Crime
'Immigration Created Barbarism': Swedish Politician Blasts Gang Wars, Organised Crime
While immigration and its consequences have of late become a watershed issue in Swedish politics, resulting in yet another divide between the right and the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T06:55+0000
2021-09-06T06:55+0000
europe
world
news
sweden
scandinavia
crime
immigration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104971/88/1049718847_0:0:4881:2760_1920x0_80_0_0_c9bfc9f45ae333d7a0ea5f54bdcbeb6e.jpg
What was promised as an investment, profit and a flourishing multiculturalism has instead led to more unemployment, segregation and a thriving gang culture, a high profile Sweden Democrat has claimed.In a searing opinion piece titled “Immigration Created Barbarism”, Adam Marttinen of the parliamentary Justice Committee accused mass immigration of contributing to gangland violence and organised crime that swept the country.With an open swipe against former Swedish Prime Minister and Moderate Party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt, who once notoriously claimed that “Only barbarism is genuinely Swedish, all further development has come from abroad”, Marttinen claimed that Reinfeldt-led governments laid the foundation for the barbarism of gang wars that dominate the news cycle.So far this year, Sweden has seen 192 shootings with 26 deaths related to gang conflicts, Marttinen emphasised, citing the recent report by the Swedish Crime Prevention Agency (Brå) that stressed immigrants' over-representation in crime. According to Marttinen, this is an aftershock of Sweden's decade-long immigration policy.To reverse the trend, he called for a “total revaluation of Swedish policy” in immigration and criminal justice.According to Marttinen, this means that Sweden must “never again accept any form of immigration that risks leading to crime” and must “be prepared to lock up thousands of individuals for a much longer period of time” than offered to gang criminals today.Since embracing mass immigration in the 1980s, Sweden has changed from one of Europe's most homogeneous nations to one of its most ethnically diverse in a matter of several decades. According to Tobias Hübinette, a researcher of race and multiculturalism at Karlstad University and a self-described anti-racist, one third (33.5 percent) of all Swedish residents have some kind of foreign background.In recent years, immigration has become an important watershed issue in Swedish politics, with right-of-the-centre parties favouring restrictions and limitations, at risk of being accused of racism, white privilege and chauvinism.In recent months, however, debate has been shifted toward the role of immigrants in heavy crime in light of numerous reports, fuelled by outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's admission of poor integration in a turning-point speech.
https://sputniknews.com/20210826/quite-expected-swedish-report-on-immigrant-over-representation-in-crime-sparks-racism-concerns-1083715698.html
Now start deporting.....
7
If they play up take the citizenship away and send them back where they came from. If that happens a few times the rest will soon change their wicked ways.
6
4
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104971/88/1049718847_0:0:4686:2945_1920x0_80_0_0_06bc5bfffe745a0eb77b53f518a4a62d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, world, news, sweden, scandinavia, crime, immigration

'Immigration Created Barbarism': Swedish Politician Blasts Gang Wars, Organised Crime

06:55 GMT 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / TT NEWS AGENCY / DRAGO PRVULOVICA migrant is carried out by police officers from an illegal camp set up in Malmo
A migrant is carried out by police officers from an illegal camp set up in Malmo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / TT NEWS AGENCY / DRAGO PRVULOVIC
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
While immigration and its consequences have of late become a watershed issue in Swedish politics, resulting in yet another divide between the right and the left, the debate has been fuelled by reports of immigrants' over-reresentation in crime, as well as a key admission of poor integration by outgoing PM Stefan Löfven, after years of denial.
What was promised as an investment, profit and a flourishing multiculturalism has instead led to more unemployment, segregation and a thriving gang culture, a high profile Sweden Democrat has claimed.
In a searing opinion piece titled “Immigration Created Barbarism”, Adam Marttinen of the parliamentary Justice Committee accused mass immigration of contributing to gangland violence and organised crime that swept the country.
With an open swipe against former Swedish Prime Minister and Moderate Party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt, who once notoriously claimed that “Only barbarism is genuinely Swedish, all further development has come from abroad”, Marttinen claimed that Reinfeldt-led governments laid the foundation for the barbarism of gang wars that dominate the news cycle.
“For decades, Sweden has been the country in Europe that has had the strongest immigration in terms of our population. For the Sweden Democrats, it has always been a matter of course that an extremely liberal immigration policy creates extreme outcomes in other areas of society,” Marttinen wrote in his opinion piece in the news outlet Nyheter Idag. “What was promised as an investment, profit and a flourishing multiculturalism has instead resulted in what the Sweden Democrats warned against: more unemployment, segregation and a thriving gang culture."
So far this year, Sweden has seen 192 shootings with 26 deaths related to gang conflicts, Marttinen emphasised, citing the recent report by the Swedish Crime Prevention Agency (Brå) that stressed immigrants' over-representation in crime. According to Marttinen, this is an aftershock of Sweden's decade-long immigration policy.
“When we sum up the year with children being shot and killed, a policeman who has been shot dead, bombs exploding in residential areas, shootings in malls in broad daylight, we can state that the nightmare of community development has crossed all conceivable boundaries,” Marttinen summarised.
To reverse the trend, he called for a “total revaluation of Swedish policy” in immigration and criminal justice.
According to Marttinen, this means that Sweden must “never again accept any form of immigration that risks leading to crime” and must “be prepared to lock up thousands of individuals for a much longer period of time” than offered to gang criminals today.
“Ultimately, it is he who understands what caused this barbarism of gang wars who holds the key to lasting change,” Marttinen concluded.
A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmoe on 12 November 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2021
'Quite Expected' Swedish Report on Immigrant Over-Representation in Crime Sparks Racism Concerns
26 August, 07:14 GMT
Since embracing mass immigration in the 1980s, Sweden has changed from one of Europe's most homogeneous nations to one of its most ethnically diverse in a matter of several decades. According to Tobias Hübinette, a researcher of race and multiculturalism at Karlstad University and a self-described anti-racist, one third (33.5 percent) of all Swedish residents have some kind of foreign background.
In recent years, immigration has become an important watershed issue in Swedish politics, with right-of-the-centre parties favouring restrictions and limitations, at risk of being accused of racism, white privilege and chauvinism.
In recent months, however, debate has been shifted toward the role of immigrants in heavy crime in light of numerous reports, fuelled by outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's admission of poor integration in a turning-point speech.
111000
Popular comments
Now start deporting.....
TruePatriot
6 September, 09:59 GMT7
000000
If they play up take the citizenship away and send them back where they came from. If that happens a few times the rest will soon change their wicked ways.
APAngry Pessimist
6 September, 10:32 GMT6
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic