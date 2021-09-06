https://sputniknews.com/20210906/immigration-created-barbarism-swedish-politician-blasts-gang-wars-organised-crime-1083804566.html

'Immigration Created Barbarism': Swedish Politician Blasts Gang Wars, Organised Crime

While immigration and its consequences have of late become a watershed issue in Swedish politics, resulting in yet another divide between the right and the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

What was promised as an investment, profit and a flourishing multiculturalism has instead led to more unemployment, segregation and a thriving gang culture, a high profile Sweden Democrat has claimed.In a searing opinion piece titled “Immigration Created Barbarism”, Adam Marttinen of the parliamentary Justice Committee accused mass immigration of contributing to gangland violence and organised crime that swept the country.With an open swipe against former Swedish Prime Minister and Moderate Party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt, who once notoriously claimed that “Only barbarism is genuinely Swedish, all further development has come from abroad”, Marttinen claimed that Reinfeldt-led governments laid the foundation for the barbarism of gang wars that dominate the news cycle.So far this year, Sweden has seen 192 shootings with 26 deaths related to gang conflicts, Marttinen emphasised, citing the recent report by the Swedish Crime Prevention Agency (Brå) that stressed immigrants' over-representation in crime. According to Marttinen, this is an aftershock of Sweden's decade-long immigration policy.To reverse the trend, he called for a “total revaluation of Swedish policy” in immigration and criminal justice.According to Marttinen, this means that Sweden must “never again accept any form of immigration that risks leading to crime” and must “be prepared to lock up thousands of individuals for a much longer period of time” than offered to gang criminals today.Since embracing mass immigration in the 1980s, Sweden has changed from one of Europe's most homogeneous nations to one of its most ethnically diverse in a matter of several decades. According to Tobias Hübinette, a researcher of race and multiculturalism at Karlstad University and a self-described anti-racist, one third (33.5 percent) of all Swedish residents have some kind of foreign background.In recent years, immigration has become an important watershed issue in Swedish politics, with right-of-the-centre parties favouring restrictions and limitations, at risk of being accused of racism, white privilege and chauvinism.In recent months, however, debate has been shifted toward the role of immigrants in heavy crime in light of numerous reports, fuelled by outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's admission of poor integration in a turning-point speech.

TruePatriot Now start deporting..... 7

Angry Pessimist If they play up take the citizenship away and send them back where they came from. If that happens a few times the rest will soon change their wicked ways. 6

