Google Reportedly Locked Afghan Gov't Accounts to Stop Taliban Using ‘Digital Trail' for Reprisals

Alphabet's Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government e-mail accounts, reported Reuters.An unnamed former government employee was cited by the outlet as saying the Taliban had ordered him last month to save the data on the servers of the ministry he used to work for, but he refused.According to mail exchanger records, some two dozen Afghan government bodies, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education and mines, used Google's servers when handling official e-mails. The same applies to Afghanistan's office of presidential protocol, says the publication.In a statement on September 3, Alphabet's Google stopped short of acknowledging that it had instructed the lockdown, while conceding that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts".The same publicly available records show that Microsoft Corp's e-mail services were also used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency, besides other Afghan government agencies. No clarification has been provided as to whether the software company is taking measures to prevent data from falling into the hands of the Taliban. There has not yet been any official comment on the report from Microsoft.Digital Paper TrailThis comes as there are growing concerns that both former officials of the Western-backed Afghan government, that collapsed as Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15, and the frantically departing western forces left a tell-tale digital paper trail.Despite Taliban assurances of amnesty to Afghan officials and soldiers who aided the western troops during their 20-year presence in the South Asian country, there have been increasing reports of reprisals against former government workers.If the militants were to get their hands on the former government’s databases and e-mails, it would provide them with information about employees of ministers, government contractors, and foreign partners.He added that intelligence drawn from such a digital source "may be far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters".Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, there have been reports highlighting concerns that biometric databases might be used to hunt down those deemed “traitors” or enemies. The Times cited reports of detentions and disappearances, as well as executions. The Islamist militants were going door-to-door seeking out "collaborators", stated a confidential document by the RHIPTO Norwegian Centre for Global Analyses.On August 24, the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the agency had received “harrowing and credible reports” of “summary execution of civilians and combat members of the Afghan national security forces” by the Taliban in Afghanistan.As the Taliban swept across Afghanistan in mid-August, reports surfaced that US military biometric devices used to collect data such as iris scans, fingerprints, and facial images had been seized. This prompted fears the machines could be used to help identify Afghans who supported coalition forces.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

goldcamshaft Google is playing a dangerous game of politicking in an internationally accepted medium. Did they block any information of the Evo Morales government from reaching the government of Anez government, although the latter did not have a quorum to dissolve the former government, and was later, it is alleged, was found guilty of killing off Morales' supporters? When Sisi grabbed Egypt by military force, did they block any information from the aggressors, although it seems that the Muslim Brotherhood members were targeted by the new leaders? When Ukraine's president had to flee the country and was overthrown by the west, did they block any information that would enable the continuation of the running of the government? Are they going to block email access today of all emails and intelligence with regards the overthrow of the Guinea president by dissidents who breached the palacial compound, thus putting the whole country and the people in a survival mode? Did they do the same with Haiti after the violent murder of their president? Why the discrimination? Taliban did not fire a shot to re-take their country and did not invade the president's palace in the middle of the night. Most of the takeover was peaceful except for the american troops killing innocent civilians in and around he airport. The accuse the Taliban of going house to house to search for traitors. Can't the global community remember that children were awakened at 2 am and taken out of their homes, with their hand up in surrender, in Iraq by the yankee soldiers, in their search for so-called terrorists?The west is putting all sorts of blockades upon the new governing body of Afghanistan, seizing its sovereign capital and working capital, suppressing information for the continuity of governance, western-styled propaganda and making all sorts of demands from them, and at the same time demands that Afghanistan becomes a progressive, western failure-like country. If treated like the west has treated Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya et alia, then we can only expect a central asia-middle eastern block to be formed to aggressively counter the west. If international google wants to get into politics, then its office bearers should be elected periodically by the international community, not by shareholders. If not treated properly, when Afghanistan becomes as powerful as Iran is today, with the help of Iran, China and Russia, the west will regret it. Ask Skinner, the psychologist: If you continually tell a child that he is bad and treats him badly, and with discrimination, that child will try his utmost, with all the love in the world, not to disappoint you and your expectations. Yandex is a good alternative to google. It is used in Turkey, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and other non-usa-aligned countries in the Eastern European Block, even in North America. 1

Martian Learning from the history, everything Corporate Profit should be considered as imminent danger to health and security of its users! Can't wait the USD, Google, Amazon, etc, etc. ditched and thrown into the history's dust bean as soon as yesterday! Look forward to see more products such as "Yandex" out there. 1

afghanistan

