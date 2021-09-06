Registration was successful!
The 63-year-old minister was attending a meeting of the Bundestag economic committee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin. At about 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) an ambulance took him to the Charite clinic.In October 2019, Altmaier was also taken to a hospital. He collapsed after a speech at the opening of a digital technology conference in Dortmund.
I wouldn't be very surprised if this Regime Clown and the deceased Ambassador felt victim of the untested experimental Gen-Therapies but if so the Regime and all their minions and lackeys will cover it up lie about it like they do 24/7 with all those countless victims among the commoners with all their falsified tweaked + forged stats and their deceiptions fear-mongering + BS propaganda 24/7.
You can't be hospitalized from a 'meeting, but sure can from a clotting injection. Why didn't he get a saline? Nooz. ''Edward Griffin's Need To Know.. Tokyo Medical Association Recommends Ivermectin for Covid – but AMA Says N''!
europe, world, news, germany, minister, peter altmaier, hospitalization

German Energy Minister Hospitalized From Bundestag Committee Meeting - Reports

22:27 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 07.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SOEREN STACHEPeter Altmaier, Chief of Staff of the German Chancellery
Peter Altmaier, Chief of Staff of the German Chancellery - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SOEREN STACHE
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier was hospitalized from a Bundestag committee meeting, the exact reason is unknown, the Bild newspaper reported, citing its own sources.
The 63-year-old minister was attending a meeting of the Bundestag economic committee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin. At about 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) an ambulance took him to the Charite clinic.
According to the newspaper, even before the meeting, Altmaier said he felt sick. He also experienced difficulty in speaking. The exact reason for the hospitalization was not clear yet.
In October 2019, Altmaier was also taken to a hospital. He collapsed after a speech at the opening of a digital technology conference in Dortmund.
© Screenshot/Igor DodonScreenshot captures image of Jan Hecker, Germany's ambassador to China.
Screenshot captures image of Jan Hecker, Germany's ambassador to China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Screenshot captures image of Jan Hecker, Germany's ambassador to China.
© Screenshot/Igor Dodon
News of the hospitalization comes shortly after Germany's Federal Foreign Office revealed early Monday that Jan Hecker, who served as the German ambassador to China, had unexpectedly died.
A cause of death had not been detailed at the time. Hecker had only been in the position for a matter of days.
Popular comments
I wouldn't be very surprised if this Regime Clown and the deceased Ambassador felt victim of the untested experimental Gen-Therapies but if so the Regime and all their minions and lackeys will cover it up lie about it like they do 24/7 with all those countless victims among the commoners with all their falsified tweaked + forged stats and their deceiptions fear-mongering + BS propaganda 24/7.
Terranian
7 September, 01:52 GMT2
You can't be hospitalized from a 'meeting, but sure can from a clotting injection. Why didn't he get a saline? Nooz. ''Edward Griffin's Need To Know.. Tokyo Medical Association Recommends Ivermectin for Covid – but AMA Says N''!
ThomasT
7 September, 02:51 GMT2
