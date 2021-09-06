German Energy Minister Hospitalized From Bundestag Committee Meeting - Reports

The 63-year-old minister was attending a meeting of the Bundestag economic committee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin. At about 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) an ambulance took him to the Charite clinic.In October 2019, Altmaier was also taken to a hospital. He collapsed after a speech at the opening of a digital technology conference in Dortmund.A cause of death had not been detailed at the time. Hecker had only been in the position for a matter of days.
Terranian
I wouldn't be very surprised if this Regime Clown and the deceased Ambassador felt victim of the untested experimental Gen-Therapies but if so the Regime and all their minions and lackeys will cover it up lie about it like they do 24/7 with all those countless victims among the commoners with all their falsified tweaked + forged stats and their deceiptions fear-mongering + BS propaganda 24/7.
2
ThomasT
You can't be hospitalized from a 'meeting, but sure can from a clotting injection. Why didn't he get a saline? Nooz. ''Edward Griffin's Need To Know.. Tokyo Medical Association Recommends Ivermectin for Covid – but AMA Says N''!
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier was hospitalized from a Bundestag committee meeting, the exact reason is unknown, the Bild newspaper reported, citing its own sources.
According to the newspaper, even before the meeting, Altmaier said he felt sick. He also experienced difficulty in speaking. The exact reason for the hospitalization was not clear yet.
You can't be hospitalized from a 'meeting, but sure can from a clotting injection. Why didn't he get a saline? Nooz. ''Edward Griffin's Need To Know.. Tokyo Medical Association Recommends Ivermectin for Covid – but AMA Says N''!