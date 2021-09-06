German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker Pronounced Dead Days After Taking on Role

Germany's Federal Foreign Office has revealed that Jan Hecker, who serves as the European nation's ambassador to China, has died, just days after taking on the role.The office detailed in a statement that the development was unexpected as Hecker had only recently taken on the position.Officials did not specify the cause of death.The 54-year-old ambassador had previously served as a foreign policy adviser for German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Hecker had taken on the ambassadorship at the end of August.
He died of shock when he realized everything he'd learned about China from the Americans was lies.
Tim6311, Probably from graphene clotting up all his organs from being good Cherman and getting injected. Latest.. ''Epoch TV. PART 2: Dr. Robert Malone on Ivermectin, Escape Mutants, and the Faulty Logic of Vaccine Mandates''. AUTOPSY please!
"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China," the office said. "Our thoughts at this moment are with his family and the people who were close to him."
