Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/french-actor-jean-paul-belmondo-dies-report-says--1083809208.html
French Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies
French Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies
Born in 1933 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, Belmondo was one of the greatest French film stars who shone brightest between the Sixties and the Eighties. 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T14:25+0000
2021-09-06T17:59+0000
world
news
actor
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809233_0:148:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_395810965ffd3fc9d7fbba8e9fe1b241.jpg
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at the age of 88, media reported, citing his lawyer, Michel Godest.Netizens have been paying their last respects to the legendary actor.Before developing an interest in acting, Belmondo had a brief sports career as an amateur boxer. He was also one of the founders of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, which is why his death is being mourned not only by film fans. "Jean-Paul Belmondo is dead. Sports lover, boxer in his youth, tennis player on occasion, he stood at the origin of the creation of PSG and former vice-president of the club, he died at the age of 88."French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of the famous actor."He will remain Le Magnifique [The Magnificent] forever. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a national treasure, full of jokes and laughter, bold of speech and nimble of body, a magnificent hero and a familiar figure, a tireless brave heart and a magician of words. We all find ourselves in him."​Belmondo's route into films started when he was noticed by filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who asked him to appear in his short film 'Charlotte et Son Jules' in 1958. In 1960, Godard invited Belmondo again to star in 'Breathless', which became one of the iconic films of the French New Wave and earned the actor true fame.Belmondo's other notable works include 'The Lovemakers', 'A Monkey in Winter', 'Ace of Aces', 'The Professional' and 'The Loner'.
Au revoir, Jean Paul. Merci Beaucoup.
7
Repose en paix Bebel, 95% de l'humanité te rejoindra bientôt.
2
3
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809233_0:52:3072:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_c0daeaa56fe7c109d30cf2804574d39c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, news, actor, france

French Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies

14:25 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 17:59 GMT 06.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 5, 2016 French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo poses during a photo session in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. - French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, it was announced on September 6, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 5, 2016 French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo poses during a photo session in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. - French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, it was announced on September 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Born in 1933 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, Belmondo was one of the greatest French film stars who shone brightest between the Sixties and the Eighties.
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at the age of 88, media reported, citing his lawyer, Michel Godest.
Netizens have been paying their last respects to the legendary actor.
Before developing an interest in acting, Belmondo had a brief sports career as an amateur boxer. He was also one of the founders of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, which is why his death is being mourned not only by film fans. 
"Jean-Paul Belmondo is dead. Sports lover, boxer in his youth, tennis player on occasion, he stood at the origin of the creation of PSG and former vice-president of the club, he died at the age of 88."
French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of the famous actor.
"He will remain Le Magnifique [The Magnificent] forever. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a national treasure, full of jokes and laughter, bold of speech and nimble of body, a magnificent hero and a familiar figure, a tireless brave heart and a magician of words. We all find ourselves in him."
​Belmondo's route into films started when he was noticed by filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who asked him to appear in his short film 'Charlotte et Son Jules' in 1958. In 1960, Godard invited Belmondo again to star in 'Breathless', which became one of the iconic films of the French New Wave and earned the actor true fame.
Belmondo's other notable works include 'The Lovemakers', 'A Monkey in Winter', 'Ace of Aces', 'The Professional' and 'The Loner'.
000000
Popular comments
Au revoir, Jean Paul. Merci Beaucoup.
SPSir Percy
6 September, 17:54 GMT7
000000
Repose en paix Bebel, 95% de l'humanité te rejoindra bientôt.
Nacoro2mes2
6 September, 20:22 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic