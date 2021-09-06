French Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies
14:25 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 17:59 GMT 06.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 5, 2016 French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo poses during a photo session in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. - French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, it was announced on September 6, 2021
Born in 1933 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, Belmondo was one of the greatest French film stars who shone brightest between the Sixties and the Eighties.
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at the age of 88, media reported, citing his lawyer, Michel Godest.
Netizens have been paying their last respects to the legendary actor.
Au revoir et merci pour tout LÉGENDE Jean Paul Belmondo pic.twitter.com/rxYBIzK53J— Remi Baroche (@RemiB69500) September 6, 2021
QEPD Jean Paul Belmondo. https://t.co/eczZJtp2wZ— EnioDaza in Parler @EnioDaza (@EnioDaza) September 6, 2021
Sad day…RIP Jean-Paul Belmondo. Forever in our hearts ♥️ pic.twitter.com/st4CxjBv7O— Magali_MountainPeaker (@MDepras) September 6, 2021
Before developing an interest in acting, Belmondo had a brief sports career as an amateur boxer. He was also one of the founders of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, which is why his death is being mourned not only by film fans.
"Jean-Paul Belmondo is dead. Sports lover, boxer in his youth, tennis player on occasion, he stood at the origin of the creation of PSG and former vice-president of the club, he died at the age of 88."
🔴 Jean-Paul Belmondo est mort. Amoureux de sport, boxeur dans sa jeunesse, tennisman à l'occasion, à l'origine de la création du PSG et ancien vice-président du club, il est décédé à l'âge de 88 ans.— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 6, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of the famous actor.
"He will remain Le Magnifique [The Magnificent] forever. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a national treasure, full of jokes and laughter, bold of speech and nimble of body, a magnificent hero and a familiar figure, a tireless brave heart and a magician of words. We all find ourselves in him."
Il restera à jamais Le Magnifique. Jean-Paul Belmondo était un trésor national, tout en panache et en éclats de rire, le verbe haut et le corps leste, héros sublime et figure familière, infatigable casse-cou et magicien des mots. En lui, nous nous retrouvions tous. pic.twitter.com/4CVI9uwKLA— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 6, 2021
Belmondo's route into films started when he was noticed by filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who asked him to appear in his short film 'Charlotte et Son Jules' in 1958. In 1960, Godard invited Belmondo again to star in 'Breathless', which became one of the iconic films of the French New Wave and earned the actor true fame.
Belmondo's other notable works include 'The Lovemakers', 'A Monkey in Winter', 'Ace of Aces', 'The Professional' and 'The Loner'.