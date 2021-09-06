Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210906/escape-from-kabul-afghan-wanted-by-the-taliban-shares-story-of-flight-to-italy-1083810081.html
Escape From Kabul: Afghan Wanted by the Taliban Shares Story of Flight to Italy
Escape From Kabul: Afghan Wanted by the Taliban Shares Story of Flight to Italy
More than 122,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in the last two weeks of August after the Afghan government suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed in the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T17:01+0000
2021-09-07T14:58+0000
world
situation in afghanistan
afghanistan
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809979_74:0:1007:525_1920x0_80_0_0_1bc2723a110627caa6c6cc5997cf27bf.png
During the 15 to 30 August evacuation from Kabul, more than three dozen countries set up air bridges to extricate their citizens, soldiers, diplomatic staff and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, most of whom had worked with the US-led coalition during its 19+ year occupation of the country.Over 100,000 people now have stories to tell about how they were able to get out of Afghanistan with a bit of luck and some help from western pilots. Ziya, a 44-year-old engineer, is one such.The Afghan, wanted by the Taliban*, was able to escape the country aboard an Italian military flight thanks to the fact that his brother-in-law worked as a driver for the Italian consulate in Afghanistan’s Herat province. Ziya was taken to Avezzano, a small city about 100km east of Rome, and has told his story to Sputnik Italy.The man says militants had repeatedly asked to speak to him after their takeover, under various pretexts, because he once served as the head of a provincial council, and as the chief of the local association of geologists.Ziya says that there were "a lot of difficulties" at the airport. "It was very cold and the toilet was very dirty. I caught a cold there and now I am receiving treatment", he said.On arriving in the European nation, Ziya and his fellow Afghans were given COVID-19 tests, had their fingerprints taken and were registered with the police. They were then transferred to an International Red Cross camp in Avezzano. Ziya spent three days at the camp and has since been moved to a hotel, where he is quarantined.Ziya has a big family still left in Afghanistan – including his wife, four sons, two daughters, five brothers, four sisters and their families. "They are all in danger. I will try to get them out of Afghanistan with the help of the Italian government", the man vowed.As well as his story, Ziya shared with Sputnik some of the amateur photos he managed to take on his phone during the evacuation and after his arrival in Italy.Italy codenamed its Afghanistan evacuation mission Operation Aquila Omnia (‘Eagle Totality’). The country completed its evacuations on 27 August, three days before the last US aircraft left the country. Rome deployed four Italian Air Force C-130J cargo planes to fly evacuees to Kuwait. From there, 3 KC-167A tankers awaited to take them to Italy - 224 troops and 31 vehicles were used to assist in the operation.Rome vowed that its evacuations would ensure that all Afghans who collaborated with Italian forces during the war would be airlifted to safety. In total, Italian authorities have reported that 5,011 people were evacuated from Afghanistan during the military operation, among them 4,890 Afghan nationals.Italy was one of the first countries to join the US in its invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001 and suffered 53 deaths and 723 injuries over the 19+ years. About 50,000 Italian troops served in Afghanistan during this period. Italy completed the withdrawal of its forces in late June 2021 together with Germany – a month and a half before the Afghan government’s dramatic disintegration in the face of a Taliban assault on Kabul.*Terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210904/footage-shows-us-troops-firing-over-heads-of-afghan-civilians-amid-kabul-airport-chaos-1083795962.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210904/about-100-afghan-evacuees-reportedly-flagged-for-possible-ties-to-taliban-terrorist-groups-1083796858.html
Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do....COPY AND PASTE.......www.Rich70.com
1
1
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809979_190:0:890:525_1920x0_80_0_0_da083172dd658da7eb7a26db7c1dc2c8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, afghanistan, taliban

Escape From Kabul: Afghan Wanted by the Taliban Shares Story of Flight to Italy

17:01 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 07.09.2021)
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© Photo : Author's own work
Subscribe
More than 122,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in the last two weeks of August after the Afghan government suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed in the face of the Taliban advance, just four months after President Joe Biden’s announcement that US forces would be leaving the country after nearly 20 years of war.
During the 15 to 30 August evacuation from Kabul, more than three dozen countries set up air bridges to extricate their citizens, soldiers, diplomatic staff and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, most of whom had worked with the US-led coalition during its 19+ year occupation of the country.
Over 100,000 people now have stories to tell about how they were able to get out of Afghanistan with a bit of luck and some help from western pilots. Ziya, a 44-year-old engineer, is one such.
The Afghan, wanted by the Taliban*, was able to escape the country aboard an Italian military flight thanks to the fact that his brother-in-law worked as a driver for the Italian consulate in Afghanistan’s Herat province. Ziya was taken to Avezzano, a small city about 100km east of Rome, and has told his story to Sputnik Italy.
"I am a mining engineer by profession. I worked for 16 years at the Ministry of Natural Resources as a senior geologist in the area of engineering surveys and cartography. Although I did not cooperate with foreigners, I was forced to leave Afghanistan. The Taliban forced me to do so", Ziya explained.
The man says militants had repeatedly asked to speak to him after their takeover, under various pretexts, because he once served as the head of a provincial council, and as the chief of the local association of geologists.
"One evening, my relation and I rented a car for 2,000 afghani [about $23 US] and headed for the airport. Along the way there were many Taliban. There were a lot of people there. In our group there were about 70 individuals, including children. Some women with children fainted. I spent three days at the airport. On the third night, we were evacuated on board American planes to Pakistan, and then to Kuwait. After that we were transferred to an Italian plane and flown to Rome", the man recalled.
Screengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2021
Footage Shows US Troops Firing Over Heads of Afghan Civilians Amid Kabul Airport Chaos
4 September, 12:18 GMT
Ziya says that there were "a lot of difficulties" at the airport. "It was very cold and the toilet was very dirty. I caught a cold there and now I am receiving treatment", he said.
On arriving in the European nation, Ziya and his fellow Afghans were given COVID-19 tests, had their fingerprints taken and were registered with the police. They were then transferred to an International Red Cross camp in Avezzano. Ziya spent three days at the camp and has since been moved to a hotel, where he is quarantined.
“The Italians are trying very hard to help us. We were given clothes and essential supplies,” the man stressed.
Ziya has a big family still left in Afghanistan – including his wife, four sons, two daughters, five brothers, four sisters and their families. "They are all in danger. I will try to get them out of Afghanistan with the help of the Italian government", the man vowed.
As well as his story, Ziya shared with Sputnik some of the amateur photos he managed to take on his phone during the evacuation and after his arrival in Italy.
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International
1/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International
2/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International
3/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International
4/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International
5/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
© Photo : Author's own workPhoto from Ziya's collection.
Photo from Ziya's collection. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
1/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
2/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
3/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
4/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
5/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
6/6
© Photo : Author's own work
Photo from Ziya's collection.
Italy codenamed its Afghanistan evacuation mission Operation Aquila Omnia (‘Eagle Totality’). The country completed its evacuations on 27 August, three days before the last US aircraft left the country. Rome deployed four Italian Air Force C-130J cargo planes to fly evacuees to Kuwait. From there, 3 KC-167A tankers awaited to take them to Italy - 224 troops and 31 vehicles were used to assist in the operation.
Rome vowed that its evacuations would ensure that all Afghans who collaborated with Italian forces during the war would be airlifted to safety. In total, Italian authorities have reported that 5,011 people were evacuated from Afghanistan during the military operation, among them 4,890 Afghan nationals.
Afghan evacuees queue before boarding one of the last of Italy's military aircraft C130J during evacuation at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan on 27 August 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2021
‘About 100’ Afghan Evacuees Reportedly Flagged for Possible Ties to Taliban, Terrorist Groups
4 September, 16:29 GMT
Italy was one of the first countries to join the US in its invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001 and suffered 53 deaths and 723 injuries over the 19+ years. About 50,000 Italian troops served in Afghanistan during this period. Italy completed the withdrawal of its forces in late June 2021 together with Germany – a month and a half before the Afghan government’s dramatic disintegration in the face of a Taliban assault on Kabul.

*Terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
030000
Popular comments
Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do....COPY AND PASTE.......www.Rich70.com
JAJediel Augustus
7 September, 16:09 GMT1
010000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic