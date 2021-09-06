Donuts! Golden Retriever Tests His Will

A hilarious video has been doing the rounds on social media and it has gained over 320,000 'likes' in just two weeks!It shows Bear, a six-year-old golden retriever starring at colourful donuts placed inside a box. Bear is being filmed from inside the box so we can see his face in every detail and observe how patiently he is resisting the temptation to take a bite. Actually, as his owner wrote in explanation to the video, "these are toys and Bear does not actually eat donuts."However, many viewers thought these sweet snacks were real and shared their thoughts:"Just waiting for that drool to drop 😂", one of them wrote, while another confessed: "Me every time."
