Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Man Utd Became 'Bad News' for Another Team Member, Media Says
18:26 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 07.09.2021)
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUWSoccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Netherlands v Latvia - Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 27, 2021 Netherlands' Donny van de Beek in action
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Van de Beek’s agent reportedly mentioned that he started having concerns about his client’s future after the prospects of a transfer to Everton fell through.
Although Manchester United has secured the return of legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to the great delight of many, the agent of another Man Utd player has expressed concerns about this development, Manchester Evening News reports citing Ziggo Sport.
Guido Albers, an agent for Dutch professional footballer and Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek, has reportedly explained how CR7's return to the club might create additional competition for some.
"Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us," Albers explained. "[Paul] Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left."
Albers also mentioned that he started having concerns about his client’s future after prospects of Van de Beek’s transfer to Everton fell through, but has "once again been assured of playing time this season" after talks with Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"On Monday night [before deadline day] we received a call from Solskjær and the club who told us that a transfer was out of question and that he had to report to training the next morning," he said. "The perspective now is that we stated that Donny is not a Carabao Cup player, or FA Cup player, or to play only in European games. Donny went to England to play in the Premier League. The way the conversation went this time [with Solskjær] compared with last summer... things are much clearer now. I have full expectations that Donny will get his chance now."
As the media outlet points out, Van de Beek has so far served as an "unused substitute" during all three of the Man Utd Premier League matches, and has yet to play for the team this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United late last month after leaving the Turing team, Juventus. He played for the Red Devils before between 2003 and 2009, participating in 292 matches for the team and scoring 118 goals.