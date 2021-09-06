Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/cristiano-ronaldos-return-to-man-utd-became-bad-news-for-another-team-member-media-says-1083810116.html
Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Man Utd Became 'Bad News' for Another Team Member, Media Says
Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Man Utd Became 'Bad News' for Another Team Member, Media Says
Van de Beek’s agent reportedly mentioned that he started having concerns about his client’s future after the prospects of a transfer to Everton fell through. 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T18:26+0000
2021-09-07T10:39+0000
sport
news
united kingdom
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
transfer
consequences
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083810311_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_76bd6cb436a9e0ad5ca6aa2dbbc15e97.jpg
Although Manchester United has secured the return of legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to the great delight of many, the agent of another Man Utd player has expressed concerns about this development, Manchester Evening News reports citing Ziggo Sport.Guido Albers, an agent for Dutch professional footballer and Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek, has reportedly explained how CR7's return to the club might create additional competition for some.Albers also mentioned that he started having concerns about his client’s future after prospects of Van de Beek’s transfer to Everton fell through, but has "once again been assured of playing time this season" after talks with Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.As the media outlet points out, Van de Beek has so far served as an "unused substitute" during all three of the Man Utd Premier League matches, and has yet to play for the team this season.Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United late last month after leaving the Turing team, Juventus. He played for the Red Devils before between 2003 and 2009, participating in 292 matches for the team and scoring 118 goals.
https://sputniknews.com/20210906/manchester-united-sold-iconic-ronaldo-no-7-t-shirts-for-47-mln-in-twelve-hours-reports-say-1083806590.html
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083810311_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72c44e97c0e47b8c77f856dfb84ff54d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, news, united kingdom, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, transfer, consequences

Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Man Utd Became 'Bad News' for Another Team Member, Media Says

18:26 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 07.09.2021)
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUWSoccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Netherlands v Latvia - Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 27, 2021 Netherlands' Donny van de Beek in action
Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Netherlands v Latvia - Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 27, 2021 Netherlands' Donny van de Beek in action - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Van de Beek’s agent reportedly mentioned that he started having concerns about his client’s future after the prospects of a transfer to Everton fell through.
Although Manchester United has secured the return of legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to the great delight of many, the agent of another Man Utd player has expressed concerns about this development, Manchester Evening News reports citing Ziggo Sport.
Guido Albers, an agent for Dutch professional footballer and Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek, has reportedly explained how CR7's return to the club might create additional competition for some.
"Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us," Albers explained. "[Paul] Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left."
Albers also mentioned that he started having concerns about his client’s future after prospects of Van de Beek’s transfer to Everton fell through, but has "once again been assured of playing time this season" after talks with Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - 29 August 2021 General view of Manchester United fans holding up a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
Manchester United Sold Iconic Ronaldo No. 7 T-shirts for $47 Mln in Twelve Hours, Reports Say
6 September, 10:53 GMT
"On Monday night [before deadline day] we received a call from Solskjær and the club who told us that a transfer was out of question and that he had to report to training the next morning," he said. "The perspective now is that we stated that Donny is not a Carabao Cup player, or FA Cup player, or to play only in European games. Donny went to England to play in the Premier League. The way the conversation went this time [with Solskjær] compared with last summer... things are much clearer now. I have full expectations that Donny will get his chance now."
As the media outlet points out, Van de Beek has so far served as an "unused substitute" during all three of the Man Utd Premier League matches, and has yet to play for the team this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United late last month after leaving the Turing team, Juventus. He played for the Red Devils before between 2003 and 2009, participating in 292 matches for the team and scoring 118 goals.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic