Afghanistan; Marilyn Monroe; US Floods; This Week's News Headlines
Afghanistan; Marilyn Monroe; US Floods; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Afghanistan, who's really behind the death of Marilyn Monroe, floods in... 06.09.2021
The Mother of All Talk Shows
The Mother of All Talk Shows
This week will talk to former military lawyer Major David McBride about the Afghanistan war crimes. Matthew Cappucci - atmospheric scientist and meteorologist brings us the latest news on the extreme weather conditions in the USA. Author Douglas Thompson delves into the research of his new book about who's really behind the death of Marilyn Monroe. The Rt Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author - discusses with George Prince Charles’ closest aide resigning over arranging cash for knighthood. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Afghanistan; Marilyn Monroe; US Floods; This Week's News Headlines

10:31 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 06.09.2021)
AFGHANISTAN; MARILYN MONROE; US FLOODS; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Afghanistan, who's really behind the death of Marilyn Monroe, floods in America, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week will talk to former military lawyer Major David McBride about the Afghanistan war crimes. Matthew Cappucci - atmospheric scientist and meteorologist brings us the latest news on the extreme weather conditions in the USA. Author Douglas Thompson delves into the research of his new book about who's really behind the death of Marilyn Monroe. The Rt Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author - discusses with George Prince Charles’ closest aide resigning over arranging cash for knighthood. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
