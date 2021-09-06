Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210906/afghan-constitution-to-be-rewritten-or-amended-taliban-says-1083806008.html
Afghan Constitution to Be Rewritten or Amended, Taliban Says
Afghan Constitution to Be Rewritten or Amended, Taliban Says
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan constitution will be either rewritten or amended under the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday. 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T09:40+0000
2021-09-07T15:01+0000
asia & pacific
world
news
afghanistan
constitution
taliban
situation in afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806622_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db5200aa33d0073e2c47242b230b1cf0.jpg
"As soon as the system [of the government] is approved, we will begin work on the constitution, it will be either rewritten or amended," Mujahid said at a press conference.Afghanistan's constitution was approved in January 2004 and signed by then-president Hamid Karzai. The constitution consists of 162 articles.&nbsp;Earlier in the day, Mujahid said that the Taliban took full control of Panjshir (a claim that the country's resistance forces have denied)&nbsp;and that the war&nbsp;in Afghanistan is over. He added that the composition of the new government can be announced in the next few days.He also said that&nbsp;several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, will be invited to a ceremony where the new Afghan government is to be announced.Mujahid added that the Taliban plans to&nbsp;invite the former Afghan military to join the security departments in the new government.*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.&nbsp;
The Taliban government needs to allow UNESCO to rebuild the Buddhas of Bamiyan.
0
1
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806622_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d8b965a5c38e22bf290cbaaeada211b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, world, news, afghanistan, constitution, taliban

Afghan Constitution to Be Rewritten or Amended, Taliban Says

09:40 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 07.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSARAn Afghan Air Force's helicopter rovers near the Afghan Parliament house in Kabul on August 2, 2021.
An Afghan Air Force's helicopter rovers near the Afghan Parliament house in Kabul on August 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan constitution will be either rewritten or amended under the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.
"As soon as the system [of the government] is approved, we will begin work on the constitution, it will be either rewritten or amended," Mujahid said at a press conference.
Afghanistan's constitution was approved in January 2004 and signed by then-president Hamid Karzai. The constitution consists of 162 articles. 
Earlier in the day, Mujahid said that the Taliban took full control of Panjshir (a claim that the country's resistance forces have denied) and that the war in Afghanistan is over. He added that the composition of the new government can be announced in the next few days.
He also said that several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, will be invited to a ceremony where the new Afghan government is to be announced.
Mujahid added that the Taliban plans to invite the former Afghan military to join the security departments in the new government.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia. 
000000
Popular comments
The Taliban government needs to allow UNESCO to rebuild the Buddhas of Bamiyan.
Tim6311
6 September, 13:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic