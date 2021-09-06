https://sputniknews.com/20210906/about-protecting-the-institution-not-individual-bbc-staff-guilty-of-abuse-retained-jobs-1083804157.html

'About Protecting the Institution, Not Individual’: BBC Staff 'Guilty of Abuse' Retained Jobs

'About Protecting the Institution, Not Individual’: BBC Staff 'Guilty of Abuse' Retained Jobs

Earlier, the BBC had vowed a crackdown on staff misconduct after Jimmy Savile, the broadcaster’s "Top of the Pops" and "Jim'll Fix It" host, was found to be a... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-06T05:43+0000

2021-09-06T05:43+0000

2021-09-06T05:43+0000

uk

world

news

bbc

harassment

harassment

bullying

bullying

bullying

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102246/41/1022464160_0:112:2084:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_d4adfcc068eedfe105162227ac15f50e.jpg

Years after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) vowed to implement a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding bullying and harassment, misconduct continues to plague the broadcaster, reported The Times.Figures revealed by a Freedom of Information Act disclosure show that while the BBC upheld or partially upheld 33 of 154 reported cases of such misconduct over the past two years, only one person was sacked.Some 105 complaints were dismissed and 16 were withdrawn, allowing dozens of staff to retain their jobs despite having been implicated in sexual abuse, intimidation and harassment.The company’s executives fail to adequately protect complainants, claim sources cited by the outlet.The attitude adopted by the BBC is currently “more about protecting the institution than the individual”, said a source who had reportedly been involved in such a case.Since 2013, when the BBC found itself under fire over the scandal involving its disgraced host Jimmy Savile, found to be a predatory sex offender only after his death in 2011, 508 formal cases of bullying and harassment have been registered. Of these, 32 were complaints of sexual misconduct.The broadcaster has dismissed criticism, insisting that “appropriate action” is taken in each of the abuse complaint cases.Emphasising that the figures contained in the report fail to take into account BBC Studios, which churns out a significant portion of its TV content, the company was cited as saying:'Serious Failings' at BBCOver the course of the past decade, the BBC has been repeatedly plagued by accusations of “institutionalised sexual abuse.”The state broadcaster found itself in the crosshairs in 2012 and 2013, after a series of investigations, accusations and scandals related to sexual abuse committed by employees, and the reporting of allegations of abuse by others.​TV personality Jimmy Savile, BBC's "Top of the Pops" and "Jim'll Fix It" host, was revealed to have engaged in sexual abuse of children, on occasion at BBC TV Centre, with suggestions that the misconduct was known about, and ignored, by higher-up executives.Amid the scandal, other alleged victims came forward with allegations of abuse against other BBC celebrities, triggering Operation Yewtree by Metropolitan Police to probe sexual abuse allegations against Savile and others, and resulted in several prosecutions.​Thus, TV and radio presenter Stuart Hall was convicted in 2013 and 2014 of sexual offences, while veteran children’s TV entertainer Rolf Harris was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault in 2014.After a Respect at Work review in 2013, the BBC had pledged to implement a “zero tolerance” culture where “people feel able to raise concerns and have confidence that they will be dealt with appropriately”.

Nacoro2mes2 BBC is the Satanic Globalist establishment's propaganda machine, it has and still is covering up for their horrendous Paedo-Satanic crimes, BBC must be scraped. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, world, news, bbc, harassment, harassment, bullying, bullying, bullying