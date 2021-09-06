https://sputniknews.com/20210906/19-soldiers-face-the-boot-as-off-the-scale-drug-bust-in-uk-army-raises-serious-questions-1083805375.html

19 Soldiers Face The Boot As ‘Off The Scale’ Drug Bust in UK Army Raises 'Serious Questions'

19 Soldiers Face The Boot As ‘Off The Scale’ Drug Bust in UK Army Raises 'Serious Questions'

Data for 2019 showed that 660 UK army soldiers and reservists - nearly the equivalent of a battalion – were discharged after testing positive for illicit... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-06T08:38+0000

2021-09-06T08:38+0000

2021-09-06T08:38+0000

uk

world

news

uk armed forced

drugs

drugs

drugs

ben wallace

cocaine

cocaine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102133/85/1021338599_21:0:978:541_1920x0_80_0_0_b5bb3468fb399c33c3a4c90ce6da33f1.jpg

In what has been termed the UK army's “biggest ever drugs bust”, a group of 19 soldiers from one squadron have tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, reported The Sun.The soldiers – mostly of Private rank with at least one a Lance Corporal – hail from the 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment. The drugs had been purportedly taken both at the barracks and at their home, with army bosses left “absolutely fuming” over the scandal.The source added that whole previously the soldiers had been tested every few weeks, the lockdown prompted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had wrought changes. Accordingly, this latest round of mandatory tests (CDTs) was the first for quite a long time.When called out over their misdemeanour, the soldiers in the Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire reportedly complained they were bored and had nothing better to do.This comes as the latest figures show a surge in drug use in the Armed Forces. In an increase from the 580 cases registered two years earlier, 660 soldiers and reservists were revealed to have been dismissed in 2019 for failing mandatory tests (CDTs), according to Ministry of Defence data released under Freedom of Information laws.There were approximately 630 firings after positive CDTs in 2018 and 580 in 2017. Cocaine is the most detected drug, followed by cannabis and ecstasy, which scores of tests also showing the presence of ketamine, steroids and benzodiazepines.A former soldier was cited by The Guardian as saying that many take drugs to manage the stresses of life in the army, including PTSD, while others simply “enjoyed getting high”.A zero tolerance policy regarding drug use was introduced by former defence secretary Gavin Williamson in November 2018, however, his successor, Ben Wallace, said he recognised some people are “young and irresponsible”.Wallace confirmed to Tory members at a ConservativeHome fringe event in Manchester at the time that he had changed the Army’s zero-tolerance drugs policy as it should be for commanding officers and not the Government to decide whether to boot out an individual.

Nacoro2mes2 Still, smoking spliffs, or even sniffing Cockaine all day, can never be as lethal as the Globalist Deadly Jab. 0

nurse ratchet old enough to kill afghanis, but not mature enough to smoke weed? 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, world, news, uk armed forced, drugs, drugs, drugs, ben wallace, cocaine, cocaine, cannabis, cannabis, uk ministry of defence, ministry of defence, gavin williamson