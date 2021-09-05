Registration was successful!
International

Video Appearing to Show Guinea's President Surrounded by 'Military Rebels' Emerges Online
Video Appearing to Show Guinea's President Surrounded by 'Military Rebels' Emerges Online
A military coup was attempted in Guinea on Sunday, according to local reports. The reported coup is said to be led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.
2021-09-05T13:12+0000
2021-09-05T13:52+0000
A video which appears to be showing Guinean President Alpha Conde surrounded by "military rebels" has emerged online.The clip shows 83-year-old Conde sitting in a sofa while uniformed militants are asking him to confirm that he was not harmed.The president appears to stay silent. It's not clear at the moment if the images of the attempted coup shared online are genuine. The Guinee News website said that the president had been detained by the country's rebel forces, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, former French legionnaire.Heavy gunfire has been reported in the Guinean capital Conakry near the presidential palace on Sunday, with at least two civilians injured during the skirmish.Guinean authorities confirmed that rebel forced had attacked the presidential palace. However, Conde's forces have apparently repelled the attack. Guinea, a former colony of France, held a presidential election in October 2020. The vote was won by Conde, who was running for a third term following changes to constitution that had previously allowed a president to serve only two terms. The election was surrounded by protests and opposition calls for a boycott.
Thats hilarious. This president looks masculine and like a tough guy. If it was our Canadian PM he would be all dolled up in a pretty dress with black mascara running from his tears. And yes, our Canadian PM has a strange resemblance to Fidel Castro rather than Pierre Elliot Trudeau, Remember his mom went nuts and did the maple leafs team so I wonder who else. Ouch!
guinea
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
africa, world, news, guinea, coup

Video Appearing to Show Guinea's President Surrounded by 'Military Rebels' Emerges Online

13:12 GMT 05.09.2021 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 05.09.2021)
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
A military coup was attempted in Guinea on Sunday, according to local reports. The reported coup is said to be led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.
A video which appears to be showing Guinean President Alpha Conde surrounded by "military rebels" has emerged online.
The clip shows 83-year-old Conde sitting in a sofa while uniformed militants are asking him to confirm that he was not harmed.
The president appears to stay silent. 
It's not clear at the moment if the images of the attempted coup shared online are genuine. 
The Guinee News website said that the president had been detained by the country's rebel forces, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, former French legionnaire.
Heavy gunfire has been reported in the Guinean capital Conakry near the presidential palace on Sunday, with at least two civilians injured during the skirmish.
Guinean authorities confirmed that rebel forced had attacked the presidential palace. However, Conde's forces have apparently repelled the attack. 
Col. Doumbouya has now announced the dismissal of Guinea's government, the suspension of the country's constitution and the closure of its borders. 
Guinea, a former colony of France, held a presidential election in October 2020. The vote was won by Conde, who was running for a third term following changes to constitution that had previously allowed a president to serve only two terms. The election was surrounded by protests and opposition calls for a boycott.
Thats hilarious. This president looks masculine and like a tough guy. If it was our Canadian PM he would be all dolled up in a pretty dress with black mascara running from his tears. And yes, our Canadian PM has a strange resemblance to Fidel Castro rather than Pierre Elliot Trudeau, Remember his mom went nuts and did the maple leafs team so I wonder who else. Ouch!
