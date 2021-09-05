Registration was successful!
Two Seniors Injured in Stabbing Attack by Person of Afghan Origin in Berlin
Two Seniors Injured in Stabbing Attack by Person of Afghan Origin in Berlin
A person of Afghan origin has severely wounded two people in a stabbing attack in Berlin, the city police said on Sunday, adding that the...
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the Afghan, who has lived in Germany since 2016, attacked a 58-year-old woman gardening in a park because "he supposedly did not like the fact that she works being female." After that, he attacked a 66-year-old man who came to the woman's rescue.Both victims were wounded in the neck, the police said, adding that both underwent surgery and are currently hospitalised.The attacker was detained on the spot. According to a preliminary investigation, mental issues could provoke the incident.Prosecutors are currently investigating the details of the crime and its motives, not excluding the possibility of an "Islamist-motivated attack."
And I just saw 2 individuals that looked like Afghan origin people and stumbled and fell and hit my head! Please send a MSM team to film this attack! They obviously were trying to intimidate me!. Oh, wait, you mean they were Israelis with dark skin? who looked Afghan? Well, you know that these Arabs in the ME, including Israeli's Indigenious , all look alike.
Two Seniors Injured in Stabbing Attack by Person of Afghan Origin in Berlin

12:58 GMT 05.09.2021
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A person of Afghan origin has severely wounded two people in a stabbing attack in Berlin, the city police said on Sunday, adding that the perpetrator was detained.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the Afghan, who has lived in Germany since 2016, attacked a 58-year-old woman gardening in a park because "he supposedly did not like the fact that she works being female." After that, he attacked a 66-year-old man who came to the woman's rescue.
Both victims were wounded in the neck, the police said, adding that both underwent surgery and are currently hospitalised.
The attacker was detained on the spot. According to a preliminary investigation, mental issues could provoke the incident.
Prosecutors are currently investigating the details of the crime and its motives, not excluding the possibility of an "Islamist-motivated attack."
And I just saw 2 individuals that looked like Afghan origin people and stumbled and fell and hit my head! Please send a MSM team to film this attack! They obviously were trying to intimidate me!. Oh, wait, you mean they were Israelis with dark skin? who looked Afghan? Well, you know that these Arabs in the ME, including Israeli's Indigenious , all look alike.
YYemoot
5 September, 17:28 GMT2
