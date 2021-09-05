https://sputniknews.com/20210905/tokyo-paralympics-indias-krishna-nagar-bags-gold-in-mens-singles-1083799503.html
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Krishna Nagar Bags Gold In Men's Singles
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Krishna Nagar Bags Gold In Men's Singles
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Krishna Nagar was the overwhelming favourite to win the Badminton final and duly won it two games to one. His gold brings India's medal haul to 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.
Krishna Nagar secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics
beating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 final.
22-year-old Nagar beat Man Kai 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17. Nagar won all his matches in the tournament, dropping only one game.
Nagar became India's second shuttler to win gold after Pramod Bhagat, who won India's fourth gold on Saturday.
Immediately after his win, congratulatory messages started to pour in from politicians, athletes, and many others
.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say "the outstanding feat" had "brought smiles to the faces of all Indians".
President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Nagar.
Sunday is the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Games were held between 24 August and 5 September, featuring 22 sports at 539 events across 21 venues in Japan
.