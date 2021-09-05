Registration was successful!
Thousands of People Protest COVID-19 Restrictions in Amsterdam - Videos
18:11 GMT 05.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / RAMON VAN FLYMENLeader of the Forum for Democracy (FVD) Dutch party Thierry Baudet addresses protesters at Dam Square in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, during the Together for the Netherlands demonstration, protest against the "freedom-restricting corona measures" and "medical apartheid", on September 5, 2021.
Leader of the Forum for Democracy (FVD) Dutch party Thierry Baudet addresses protesters at Dam Square in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, during the Together for the Netherlands demonstration, protest against the freedom-restricting corona measures and medical apartheid, on September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / RAMON VAN FLYMEN
Subscribe
AMSTERDAM (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The protesters began gathering at the city's Dam Square at 9:00 GMT. Despite the requests from the mayor's office to disperse, the crowd was only swelling in size.
The protesters marched 7 kilometres through the city, finishing at the Dam Square at 13:00 GMT.
The event's organiser was Michel Reijinga, who is responsible for similar protests against COVID-19 restriction in the past.
According to the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, citing the activist, about 60 groups took part in the march.
​In August, the Netherlands announced that starting 20 September, a COVID-19 entry pass system will be used at restaurants, bars, cafes, events and cultural venues where more than 75 people are present.
Protest long, hard, and en masse. End the tyranny.
TruePatriot
6 September, 00:38 GMT
