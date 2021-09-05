Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/speaker-of-iranian-parliament-afghan-puppet-government-was-wrong-to-rely-on-us-1083801780.html
Speaker of Iranian Parliament: Afghan 'Puppet Government' Was Wrong to Rely on US
Speaker of Iranian Parliament: Afghan 'Puppet Government' Was Wrong to Rely on US
The Taliban* militants captured Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on 15 August as western troops were about to withdraw from the country after nearly 20 years of... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T15:52+0000
2021-09-05T15:52+0000
news
world
middle east
asia & pacific
afghanistan
united states
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083761749_18:0:1882:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_a179bd3b6238ca4559fc2f7c0caa9cda.jpg
The Iranian Parliament's Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, said it had been a strategic mistake for the Afghan “puppet government” to trust the United States to bring security to the country.During a parliamentary session on Sunday, the speaker said that public dissatisfaction with America’s 20-year military presence and inaction of the pro-US government was to blame for the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan last month.The speaker added that a chaotic withdrawal of western troops from the country that was completed on 30 August has shown that America’s global power is declining. The Taliban set the end of last month as a “red line” for the troop withdrawal.Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, previously called the US “the source of all the crises in Afghanistan”.As the Taliban’s forces approached the outskirts of Kabul on 15 August - to the great surprise of America's intelligence agencies which reportedly hadn't expected the group to try to grab power so expeditiously - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.The Taliban reportedly offered the US the opportunity to take responsibility for securing Kabul after Ghani’s departure, but American authorities apparently refused. The only mission for the US was to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies, Washington told the Taliban leaders.Ghani, who visited the White House as recently as June to discuss “enduring United States support” for Afghanistan, said he escaped the country to prevent “bloodshed”.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
It was a wise move from Iran to avoid giving Trump any good reason for a war justification. Once America realized that its futile provocations would not lead to a war with Iran they slowly started their retreat from the Middle East. Now they are much weaker than a year ago, and Iran still holds its ground both economically and militarily. It only remains to finally liberate occupied Palestina from Zionist fascists.
2
Israel knows that it will be less secure with a weakening usa and it will rush to negotiation with palestinians.. the return of Afghanistan to the hands of Afghanis is a prelude of the return of Palestine to Palestinians
2
3
afghanistan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083761749_175:0:1851:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_73317b9e50118c956d70fbf950d338a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, middle east, asia & pacific, afghanistan, united states, iran

Speaker of Iranian Parliament: Afghan 'Puppet Government' Was Wrong to Rely on US

15:52 GMT 05.09.2021
© REUTERS / TALIBAN HANDOUTTaliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks to Badri 313 military unit at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan on 31 August 2021 in this image obtained from a handout video. Taliban/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks to Badri 313 military unit at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan on 31 August 2021 in this image obtained from a handout video. Taliban/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© REUTERS / TALIBAN HANDOUT
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The Taliban* militants captured Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on 15 August as western troops were about to withdraw from the country after nearly 20 years of military presence. US-trained Afghan forces gave up the city almost without a fight.
The Iranian Parliament's Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, said it had been a strategic mistake for the Afghan “puppet government” to trust the United States to bring security to the country.
During a parliamentary session on Sunday, the speaker said that public dissatisfaction with America’s 20-year military presence and inaction of the pro-US government was to blame for the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan last month.
“After 20 years of ruling under an American(-oriented) government and despite all slogans and expectations, not only has [Afghanistan] not made any tangible progress in economic infrastructure and public welfare, but even the most elementary need of a civil society, namely security, has not been fulfilled in that country,” Ghalibaf said, according to a translation on the Tasnim news agency.
The speaker added that a chaotic withdrawal of western troops from the country that was completed on 30 August has shown that America’s global power is declining. The Taliban set the end of last month as a “red line” for the troop withdrawal.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, previously called the US “the source of all the crises in Afghanistan”.
“Behind the scenes of US foreign policy there lies a predatory wolf that sometimes changes into a cunning fox. Today’s situation in Afghanistan is an example of this,” Khamenei said back in August.
As the Taliban’s forces approached the outskirts of Kabul on 15 August - to the great surprise of America's intelligence agencies which reportedly hadn't expected the group to try to grab power so expeditiously - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
The Taliban reportedly offered the US the opportunity to take responsibility for securing Kabul after Ghani’s departure, but American authorities apparently refused. The only mission for the US was to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies, Washington told the Taliban leaders.
Ghani, who visited the White House as recently as June to discuss “enduring United States support” for Afghanistan, said he escaped the country to prevent “bloodshed”.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
100000
Popular comments
It was a wise move from Iran to avoid giving Trump any good reason for a war justification. Once America realized that its futile provocations would not lead to a war with Iran they slowly started their retreat from the Middle East. Now they are much weaker than a year ago, and Iran still holds its ground both economically and militarily. It only remains to finally liberate occupied Palestina from Zionist fascists.
RRock
5 September, 19:55 GMT2
000000
Israel knows that it will be less secure with a weakening usa and it will rush to negotiation with palestinians.. the return of Afghanistan to the hands of Afghanis is a prelude of the return of Palestine to Palestinians
vvigilante
5 September, 21:30 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic