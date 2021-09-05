https://sputniknews.com/20210905/speaker-of-iranian-parliament-afghan-puppet-government-was-wrong-to-rely-on-us-1083801780.html

Speaker of Iranian Parliament: Afghan 'Puppet Government' Was Wrong to Rely on US

Speaker of Iranian Parliament: Afghan 'Puppet Government' Was Wrong to Rely on US

The Taliban* militants captured Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on 15 August as western troops were about to withdraw from the country after nearly 20 years of... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-05T15:52+0000

2021-09-05T15:52+0000

2021-09-05T15:52+0000

news

world

middle east

asia & pacific

afghanistan

united states

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083761749_18:0:1882:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_a179bd3b6238ca4559fc2f7c0caa9cda.jpg

The Iranian Parliament's Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, said it had been a strategic mistake for the Afghan “puppet government” to trust the United States to bring security to the country.During a parliamentary session on Sunday, the speaker said that public dissatisfaction with America’s 20-year military presence and inaction of the pro-US government was to blame for the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan last month.The speaker added that a chaotic withdrawal of western troops from the country that was completed on 30 August has shown that America’s global power is declining. The Taliban set the end of last month as a “red line” for the troop withdrawal.Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, previously called the US “the source of all the crises in Afghanistan”.As the Taliban’s forces approached the outskirts of Kabul on 15 August - to the great surprise of America's intelligence agencies which reportedly hadn't expected the group to try to grab power so expeditiously - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.The Taliban reportedly offered the US the opportunity to take responsibility for securing Kabul after Ghani’s departure, but American authorities apparently refused. The only mission for the US was to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies, Washington told the Taliban leaders.Ghani, who visited the White House as recently as June to discuss “enduring United States support” for Afghanistan, said he escaped the country to prevent “bloodshed”.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

Rock It was a wise move from Iran to avoid giving Trump any good reason for a war justification. Once America realized that its futile provocations would not lead to a war with Iran they slowly started their retreat from the Middle East. Now they are much weaker than a year ago, and Iran still holds its ground both economically and militarily. It only remains to finally liberate occupied Palestina from Zionist fascists. 2

vigilante Israel knows that it will be less secure with a weakening usa and it will rush to negotiation with palestinians.. the return of Afghanistan to the hands of Afghanis is a prelude of the return of Palestine to Palestinians 2

3

afghanistan

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

news, world, middle east, asia & pacific, afghanistan, united states, iran