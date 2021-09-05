Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/ronaldo-dropped-me-like-a-brick-and-could-do-the-same-to-girlfriend-georgina-alleged-lover-claims-1083801931.html
Ronaldo 'Dropped Me Like a Brick' and Could Do the Same to Girlfriend Georgina, Alleged Lover Claims
Ronaldo 'Dropped Me Like a Brick' and Could Do the Same to Girlfriend Georgina, Alleged Lover Claims
Georgina Rodriguez, long-time partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, was described as the love of the footballer’s life by his pals. She is the mother of Cristiano’s... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T17:02+0000
2021-09-05T17:02+0000
news
society
cristiano ronaldo
united kingdom
sex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080673064_0:88:2000:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_75e216a2deb20e92124c5a818ce51719.jpg
Reality TV star Natacha Rodrigues, who claims she spent one night with Cristiano Ronaldo before he erased her from his life completely, warns the footballer’s partner that the same can happen to her.“Cristiano dropped me like a brick and he could do the same to Georgina,” Natacha told the Sun newspaper after the news that the starring forward came back to the UK to play for Manchester United.Natacha says she met Ronaldo after sending him pictures of her bottom on Instagram back in 2015, when he had already broken up with Russian model Irina Shayk and was single. The footballer replied and they continued to exchange messages as Natacha, then 21, also sent him a video of her twerking in her underwear.“Cristiano always made it clear he liked my body. He told me he loved my bum and wanted to see it personally,” she recalls.After two months of intimate conversations, the two eventually slept together at his home town in Madeira in March 2016, Natacha claims. The TV star told the Sun back then that her failed lover probably had “Miss BumBum fetish".After a sex spree around the star’s apartment, Ronaldo apparently blocked her on social media. Natacha claims that the alleged encounter took place a few months after Ronaldo met his partner Georgina Rodriguez.​“Cristiano would be a great catch for anyone and Georgina must keep an eye on him if there’s to be trust between them and a future for them,” the woman now claims.According to Natacha, it would be better for Ronaldo’s girlfriend to move to Britain with him.“They seem to make the perfect couple and, despite everything, I think Cristiano could have changed as a person and a partner. His family has grown and he’s older and wiser.”Ronaldo, who now has four children, left Italy’s Juventus in August to return to his former club Manchester United.
That's what happens when you get old, wrinkled and flabby
2
Poor woman, and how she loved him!
0
3
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080673064_0:25:2000:1282_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa715e25081e60d9f6510328836ec2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, society, cristiano ronaldo, united kingdom, sex

Ronaldo 'Dropped Me Like a Brick' and Could Do the Same to Girlfriend Georgina, Alleged Lover Claims

17:02 GMT 05.09.2021
© AP Photo / Luca Bruno In this 23 May 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice session for a Formula One race at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.
 In this 23 May 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice session for a Formula One race at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© AP Photo / Luca Bruno
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
Georgina Rodriguez, long-time partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, was described as the love of the footballer’s life by his pals. She is the mother of Cristiano’s youngest daughter and is also raising his three other children from surrogate pregnancies.
Reality TV star Natacha Rodrigues, who claims she spent one night with Cristiano Ronaldo before he erased her from his life completely, warns the footballer’s partner that the same can happen to her.
“Cristiano dropped me like a brick and he could do the same to Georgina,” Natacha told the Sun newspaper after the news that the starring forward came back to the UK to play for Manchester United.
"They say leopards never change their spots and professional footballers get a lot of attention from beautiful women who throw themselves at them. It will be the same in Manchester as it was in Europe.”
Natacha says she met Ronaldo after sending him pictures of her bottom on Instagram back in 2015, when he had already broken up with Russian model Irina Shayk and was single. The footballer replied and they continued to exchange messages as Natacha, then 21, also sent him a video of her twerking in her underwear.
“Cristiano always made it clear he liked my body. He told me he loved my bum and wanted to see it personally,” she recalls.
After two months of intimate conversations, the two eventually slept together at his home town in Madeira in March 2016, Natacha claims. The TV star told the Sun back then that her failed lover probably had “Miss BumBum fetish".
After a sex spree around the star’s apartment, Ronaldo apparently blocked her on social media. Natacha claims that the alleged encounter took place a few months after Ronaldo met his partner Georgina Rodriguez.
​“Cristiano would be a great catch for anyone and Georgina must keep an eye on him if there’s to be trust between them and a future for them,” the woman now claims.
"Despite what ­happened with us, I hope and pray they stay together and stay in love.”
According to Natacha, it would be better for Ronaldo’s girlfriend to move to Britain with him.
“They seem to make the perfect couple and, despite everything, I think Cristiano could have changed as a person and a partner. His family has grown and he’s older and wiser.”
Ronaldo, who now has four children, left Italy’s Juventus in August to return to his former club Manchester United.
000000
Popular comments
That's what happens when you get old, wrinkled and flabby
fffrank false flag
6 September, 01:25 GMT2
000000
Poor woman, and how she loved him!
ppadre
5 September, 20:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic