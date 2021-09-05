https://sputniknews.com/20210905/ronaldo-dropped-me-like-a-brick-and-could-do-the-same-to-girlfriend-georgina-alleged-lover-claims-1083801931.html

Ronaldo 'Dropped Me Like a Brick' and Could Do the Same to Girlfriend Georgina, Alleged Lover Claims

Georgina Rodriguez, long-time partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, was described as the love of the footballer’s life by his pals. She is the mother of Cristiano’s... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

Reality TV star Natacha Rodrigues, who claims she spent one night with Cristiano Ronaldo before he erased her from his life completely, warns the footballer’s partner that the same can happen to her.“Cristiano dropped me like a brick and he could do the same to Georgina,” Natacha told the Sun newspaper after the news that the starring forward came back to the UK to play for Manchester United.Natacha says she met Ronaldo after sending him pictures of her bottom on Instagram back in 2015, when he had already broken up with Russian model Irina Shayk and was single. The footballer replied and they continued to exchange messages as Natacha, then 21, also sent him a video of her twerking in her underwear.“Cristiano always made it clear he liked my body. He told me he loved my bum and wanted to see it personally,” she recalls.After two months of intimate conversations, the two eventually slept together at his home town in Madeira in March 2016, Natacha claims. The TV star told the Sun back then that her failed lover probably had “Miss BumBum fetish".After a sex spree around the star’s apartment, Ronaldo apparently blocked her on social media. Natacha claims that the alleged encounter took place a few months after Ronaldo met his partner Georgina Rodriguez.​“Cristiano would be a great catch for anyone and Georgina must keep an eye on him if there’s to be trust between them and a future for them,” the woman now claims.According to Natacha, it would be better for Ronaldo’s girlfriend to move to Britain with him.“They seem to make the perfect couple and, despite everything, I think Cristiano could have changed as a person and a partner. His family has grown and he’s older and wiser.”Ronaldo, who now has four children, left Italy’s Juventus in August to return to his former club Manchester United.

