Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/resistance-forces-in-afghanistan-regain-control-of-highlands-in-panjshir-1083800582.html
Resistance Forces in Afghanistan Regain Control of Highlands in Panjshir
Resistance Forces in Afghanistan Regain Control of Highlands in Panjshir
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Spokesman for the Panjshir Resistance in Afghanistan, Fahim Dashti, said that the resistance forces had regained control of the Paryan... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T11:00+0000
2021-09-05T11:01+0000
asia & pacific
world
news
afghanistan
taliban
control
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083788228_0:169:3072:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_e27e2ce21a74ad8956c42e92dc827608.jpg
"The Paryan district of the Panjshir province was completely cleared of the Taliban [a terrorist group banned in Russia]. At least 1,000 terrorists were blocked. All militants were killed, surrounded or captured by resistance forces during attempts to escape and retreat. Most of the prisoners are foreigners, mostly Pakistanis," Dashti wrote on Twitter.On Friday, a Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said that the organization took full control of Panjshir, however, self-proclaimed Afghan President Amrullah Saleh announced that the resistance to the Taliban continues.Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself as caretaker president.On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. After the final withdrawal of US forces from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban took entire control over the capital. Panjshir was reported to remain the only province in the post-conflict country to confront the Islamist group.*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia. 
Now that the Mullah Omar Airport in Kabul is opertional again. The Taliban should convince their opponents, who are also their brothers, in the Panshir Valley who are fighting a lost war in a wrong era for the son of Massoud, that they are not only included in the general amnesty, but that they will also have the freedom to leave Afghanistan (and the son of Massoud who wants them away from living a normal live) and go the USA or Europe and make some money over there. One day they will return to Afghanistan with full pockets of money, like Morrocans and Turks in Europe who are bringing that money back to their homelands.
0
Stop fighting eachother LOL
0
2
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083788228_0:73:3072:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_ff8f7665553c37f85a0bcc36c985830d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, world, news, afghanistan, taliban, control

Resistance Forces in Afghanistan Regain Control of Highlands in Panjshir

11:00 GMT 05.09.2021 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 05.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD SAHEL ARMANAn Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces personnel takes part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021 as the valley remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces.
An Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces personnel takes part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021 as the valley remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Spokesman for the Panjshir Resistance in Afghanistan, Fahim Dashti, said that the resistance forces had regained control of the Paryan highlands in the eastern part of the province.
"The Paryan district of the Panjshir province was completely cleared of the Taliban [a terrorist group banned in Russia]. At least 1,000 terrorists were blocked. All militants were killed, surrounded or captured by resistance forces during attempts to escape and retreat. Most of the prisoners are foreigners, mostly Pakistanis," Dashti wrote on Twitter.
On Friday, a Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said that the organization took full control of Panjshir, however, self-proclaimed Afghan President Amrullah Saleh announced that the resistance to the Taliban continues.
Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself as caretaker president.
On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. After the final withdrawal of US forces from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban took entire control over the capital. Panjshir was reported to remain the only province in the post-conflict country to confront the Islamist group.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia. 
000000
Popular comments
Now that the Mullah Omar Airport in Kabul is opertional again. The Taliban should convince their opponents, who are also their brothers, in the Panshir Valley who are fighting a lost war in a wrong era for the son of Massoud, that they are not only included in the general amnesty, but that they will also have the freedom to leave Afghanistan (and the son of Massoud who wants them away from living a normal live) and go the USA or Europe and make some money over there. One day they will return to Afghanistan with full pockets of money, like Morrocans and Turks in Europe who are bringing that money back to their homelands.
Ab81
5 September, 15:31 GMT
000000
Stop fighting eachother LOL
HappyGringo
5 September, 16:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic