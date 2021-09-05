https://sputniknews.com/20210905/resistance-forces-in-afghanistan-regain-control-of-highlands-in-panjshir-1083800582.html
Resistance Forces in Afghanistan Regain Control of Highlands in Panjshir
"The Paryan district of the Panjshir province was completely cleared of the Taliban [a terrorist group banned in Russia]. At least 1,000 terrorists were blocked. All militants were killed, surrounded or captured by resistance forces during attempts to escape and retreat. Most of the prisoners are foreigners, mostly Pakistanis," Dashti wrote on Twitter.On Friday, a Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said that the organization took full control of Panjshir, however, self-proclaimed Afghan President Amrullah Saleh announced that the resistance to the Taliban continues.Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself as caretaker president.On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. After the final withdrawal of US forces from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban took entire control over the capital. Panjshir was reported to remain the only province in the post-conflict country to confront the Islamist group.*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
11:00 GMT 05.09.2021 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 05.09.2021)
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Spokesman for the Panjshir Resistance in Afghanistan, Fahim Dashti, said that the resistance forces had regained control of the Paryan highlands in the eastern part of the province.
"The Paryan district of the Panjshir province was completely cleared of the Taliban [a terrorist group banned in Russia]. At least 1,000 terrorists were blocked. All militants were killed, surrounded or captured by resistance forces during attempts to escape and retreat. Most of the prisoners are foreigners, mostly Pakistanis," Dashti wrote on Twitter.
On Friday, a Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said that the organization took full control of Panjshir, however, self-proclaimed Afghan President Amrullah Saleh announced that the resistance to the Taliban continues.
Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself as caretaker president.
On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. After the final withdrawal of US forces from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban took entire control over the capital. Panjshir was reported to remain the only province in the post-conflict country to confront the Islamist group.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.