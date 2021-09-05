https://sputniknews.com/20210905/israeli-coronavirus-czar-calls-for-fourth-vaccine-shot-media-says-1083802143.html
As of Friday, more than 2.5 million Israelis have reportedly received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
Salman Zarka, Israel’s “national coronavirus czar”, has announced that the country should start preparations to administer the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, The Times of Israel reports.According to the newspaper, Zarka did not mention when these vaccine shots may be administered.Zarka also mentioned that the forthcoming booster shot may be modified to improve the protection its affords recipients from new COVID-19 variants, such as the Delta strain.As of Friday, more than 2.5 million Israelis had received the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the newspaper notes.Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the COVID-19 booster vaccination will help the country avoid a full lockdown during the coming Jewish holiday season - the New Year, Rosh Hashana is on 6 September and the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, is on 15 September.The Jewish new year is observed by secular and religious Israelis and AP pointed out that last year a spike of coronavirus infections during the holiday season resulted in a full lockdown.
https://sputniknews.com/20210905/italys-health-ministry-not-ruling-out-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-1083800894.html
TruePatriot
Give Zarka everyone's 4th shot. Repeating something over and over again, expecting a different result is the true definition of insanity. End the tyranny. And, start by firing this clown.
3
Dragan Radulovic
I do understand Mr. Salman Zarka. It's going to be a tough task to reverse negative effects of the first and second inoculation to restore immune system as it was prior to vaccination. However, brainwashed Israelis are going to swallow his morbid story of everlasting revaccinations.
2
7
