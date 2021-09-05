https://sputniknews.com/20210905/fleet-of-glowing-ufos-spotted-in-night-sky-over-arizona-blogger-claims-1083800721.html

'Fleet of Glowing UFOs' Spotted in Night Sky Over Arizona, Blogger Claims

The blogger argued that the flying objects, “round and about the size of a motorcycle”, must have been seen by hundreds of eyewitnesses in Tucson. 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

Yet another alleged UFO sighting has been brought to the attention of social media users by prolific blogger Scott C. Waring.A short video allegedly recorded in Tucson, Arizona on 4 September and shared by Waring on his YouTube channel shows a number of glowing shapes of some kind moving in the night sky, with the blogger branding this sight as "a fleet of glowing UFOs passing overhead".He further described the objects as "round and about the size of a motorcycle" and argued that "hundreds of eyewitnesses in Tucson" must have seen them.According to an eyewitness’ statement cited by the blogger, "the orange lights appeared out of nowhere", with some of them “floating along in a pattern while others zoomed in to join the others".However, some of the social media users who commented on the video posted by Waring offered other, more down-to-earth explanations for this phenomenon, such as drones and Elon Musk’s satellites.

SoTexGuy Funny how these things always appear over Phoenix, Indianapolis or Possum Kingdom, Texas. Aliens are not much interested in Dubai or Zimbabwe. 1

Minoan Many locals have experienced moving light balls coming out from the Libyan sea south of Asterousia and from Asterousia mountains ( meaning the essence of stars ) that separate the Messara Plateau ( where one of the Atlantis ,Faistos , was located when the plateau was flooded with water ) from the Libyan sea in South Crete . A few years back during a wild fire in Asteroussia mountains the helicopter which was putting the fire out was constantly followed by two of these light balls during the whole duration of the operation . There are hundreds of eyewitnesses from villages around and a video on YT where you could see the light balls until recently. This incident came to my mind due to an earthquake that had its epicenter in the exact same area a few days ago. 1

