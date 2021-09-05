Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/eu-foreign-policy-chief-condemns-seizure-of-power-in-guinea-calls-for-presidents-release-1083802957.html
EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Seizure of Power in Guinea, Calls For President's Release
EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Seizure of Power in Guinea, Calls For President's Release
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has condemned the coup in Guinea calling on the rebels to... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T22:56+0000
2021-09-05T22:56+0000
world
news
guinea
coup
alpha conde
josep borrell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104144/22/1041442239_0:50:3395:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_521869628459cedbe93ce6fa5454a068.jpg
On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who said that they had captured the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border.Later, Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104144/22/1041442239_46:0:3348:2076_1920x0_80_0_0_973b6d716634dcfafd20a9a316c52a94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, news, guinea, coup, alpha conde, josep borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Seizure of Power in Guinea, Calls For President's Release

22:56 GMT 05.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jacques BrinonPresident of Guinea Alpha Conde
President of Guinea Alpha Conde - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jacques Brinon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has condemned the coup in Guinea calling on the rebels to release President Alpha Conde.
"I condemn the seizure of power by force in Guinea and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde. I invite all actors to act with respect for the rule of law, the interests of peace and for the well-being of the Guinean population," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who said that they had captured the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border.
Later, Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.
The rebels also declared a nationwide curfew in the country and said they were replacing local governors and prefects with soldiers. A meeting of Guinean cabinet ministers and other top officials will reportedly be convened by the rebels on Monday morning.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.
Incumbent President Alpha Conde won his controversial third term in office in last year's election in Guinea, following his decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term. This sparked unrest in the country even though the constitution was changed through a national referendum.
Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic