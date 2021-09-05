Registration was successful!
Death Toll From Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq Rises to 12, Reports Say
Death Toll From Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq Rises to 12, Reports Say

10:08 GMT 05.09.2021
© REUTERS / Ako RasheedMilitary vehicles of peshmerga forces are seen at a site of an attack by Islamic State militants in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 21, 2016.
Military vehicles of peshmerga forces are seen at a site of an attack by Islamic State militants in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 21, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© REUTERS / Ako Rasheed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of police officers killed in the Daesh terrorist attack in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate rose to 12, Shafaq News reported, citing security sources.
Daesh militants attacked the 19th Brigade, 2nd Regiment of the Federal Police in the village of Tal al-Steih. The attack also left three officers injured.
During the early hours of Sunday morning the news agency reported of seven deaths.
On 29 August, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih that the operation against Daesh is not over, but is entering a new phase. There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter the terrorist group.
In July, US President Joe Biden said that by the end of 2021, the US combat mission in Iraq would come to a close and after December 31, 2021 the US will be expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to counter the Daesh.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
