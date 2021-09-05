Registration was successful!
Videos: Brazil-Argentina World Cup Qualifier Abruptly Suspended After Four Players Break Quarantine
A World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina was abruptly suspended on Sunday after officials determined that four players had broken quarantine rules that had been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Video of the incident shows players gathering around a group of Brazilian health officials who had invaded the pitch to single out the players. Coverage from the game revealed that authorities were attempting to round up the group and have them deported.The incident unfolded a few hours after ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, informed football officials that the four Argentine player needed to isolate and would not be able to play in the match. The regulatory body came forward in the case after it was determined the players had given "false" information upon entering the country.It remains unclear whether the game will be resumed.
I applaud the players. Covid quarantines are a farce, as are lockdowns, and face mask and "vaccine" mandates. This whole covid thing is about compliance.

SunnyDays
5 September, 23:54 GMT
Videos: Brazil-Argentina World Cup Qualifier Abruptly Suspended After Four Players Break Quarantine

19:22 GMT 05.09.2021 (Updated: 20:24 GMT 05.09.2021)
© REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLISoccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen as play is interrupted after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen as play is interrupted after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
Gaby Arancibia
Preventative COVID-19 measures imposed in Brazil indicate that any travelers who visited the UK at anytime 14 days prior to their arrival in the South American country must undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival.
A World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina was abruptly suspended on Sunday after officials determined that four players had broken quarantine rules that had been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Brazilian officials had singled out four Premier League players from the Argentine team who had reportedly broken preventative COVID-19 protocols. The offending players - identified as Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Cristiano Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - had all traveled from the UK.  
Argentina's players subsequently walked off the grounds once the game was stopped. The event took place just a few minutes into the match. 
Argentina's players subsequently walked off the grounds once the game was stopped. The event took place just a few minutes into the match. 
The incident unfolded a few hours after ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, informed football officials that the four Argentine player needed to isolate and would not be able to play in the match. The regulatory body came forward in the case after it was determined the players had given "false" information upon entering the country.
It remains unclear whether the game will be resumed.
I applaud the players. Covid quarantines are a farce, as are lockdowns, and face mask and "vaccine" mandates. This whole covid thing is about compliance.
SunnyDays
5 September, 23:54 GMT1
