Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/911-hijackers-had-support-from-saudi-agent-network-inside-the-us-ex-fbi-agent-claims-1083802343.html
9/11 Hijackers Had Support From Saudi Agent Network Inside the US, Ex-FBI Agent Claims
9/11 Hijackers Had Support From Saudi Agent Network Inside the US, Ex-FBI Agent Claims
This upcoming Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks – the deadliest acts of terrorism in US history and the catalyst... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T18:52+0000
2021-09-05T19:07+0000
us
world
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083793427_0:100:2049:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_53e049740c2b4e71cadd5adc336150fe.jpg
At least two of the 19 who hijacked jet aircraft and flew them into buildings on 11 September 2001 received assistance from a US-based Saudi support network, former FBI agent Danny Gonzalez has alleged.The veteran agent, who is now working for the families of 9/11 victims seeking the declassification of documents revealing the extent of Saudi Arabia’s possible role in the attacks, told the network that “you don’t have to be an FBI agent with 26 years of experience to figure…out” that the terrorists had support.Ken Williams, another former FBI agent now working with the 9/11 families, warned his superiors in a memo leading up to 9/11 about potential terrorists taking flight lessons in Arizona. “The evidence is there. I’ve seen it. But I can’t get into the specifics because of the protective order,” Williams said. Gonzalez has a similar gag order in place against him.The two former agents insisted that Americans’ understanding of the events of 9/11 would change if Operation Encore’s records were allowed to be released.Saudi Arabia has vocally denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks, and Bayoumi has claimed, incredulously, that he met Hazmi and Mihdhar by chance and helped them out as fellow Muslims in need. The final 9/11 Commission report released in 2004 cleared the Saudi intelligence agent of any wrongdoing, saying there was “no credible evidence” that he knowingly supported or assisted extremist groups.The White House announced Friday that it would begin a process to review still-classified documents related to the 9/11 attacks for possible declassification and release by the end of the year. The review comes amid growing pressure by 9/11 families suing the Saudi government over its alleged involvement in the acts of terror, and amid demands that the president do something ahead of the looming 20th anniversary of the attacks.Nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 in Manhattan, at the Pentagon and at a field in Pennsylvania – where one of the hijacked planes plummeted to the ground after passengers attempted to retake control. Thousands more, including police, firemen, cleanup workers and ordinary New York residents wishing to help out in rescue and cleanup operations, have died prematurely of cancers and other ailments caused by the toxic dust and other contaminants at Ground Zero following the collapse of the Twin Towers.19 hijackers, including fifteen Saudi nationals, two Emiratis, one Lebanese and one Egyptian were deemed directly responsible for the attacks, with al-Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden, who had orchestrated attacks against US interests abroad throughout the 1990s, charged with planning 9/11 from a cave in Afghanistan. In the first three years after the attacks, bin Laden denied involvement in the acts of terror. However, from 2004 onwards, the jihadist began to claim responsibility in tapes released to world media. The US and its NATO allies invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 after the Taliban refused to surrender bin Laden, but never found him there. Bin Laden was reportedly killed in a US SEAL Team raid on a mansion in Abbottabad, Pakistan in May 2011. The US and its allies would proceed to occupy Afghanistan for over ten more years after that.9/11 was also used as a pretext for justifying the 2003 invasion of Iraq, with the Bush administration actively claiming in the lead-up to the war that Saddam Hussein was cooperating with al-Qaeda, even though Hussein’s secular Baathist government was known to have been engaged in a bitter conflict with the terror group. In 2007, four years after the invasion, former Bush-era CIA Director George Tenet admitted to 60 Minutes that the US “could never verify that there was any Iraqi authority, direction and control, complicity with al-Qaeda for 9/11 or any operational act against America, period.”In 2020, the State Department justified the continuing block on the release of documents related to Saudi Arabia’s possible role in 9/11, claiming the release of the information could expose “state secrets,” but noting that it could not explain what those secrets were, because that too was a secret. “This information must be protected because its disclosure reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage, and in many cases exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the United States,” then-Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said at the time.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/biden-orders-release-of-declassified-911-documents-over-next-six-months-1083791521.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200416/1078990135.html
"9/11 Hijackers" better known as "9/11 CIA"
7
frank false flag, Mossad also
7
20
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083793427_0:35:2049:1323_1920x0_80_0_0_51f88f5f63f7b3d64a0f4353b07919c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, world, news

9/11 Hijackers Had Support From Saudi Agent Network Inside the US, Ex-FBI Agent Claims

18:52 GMT 05.09.2021 (Updated: 19:07 GMT 05.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDRE FUCHS In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.
 In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDRE FUCHS
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
This upcoming Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks – the deadliest acts of terrorism in US history and the catalyst for America’s two-decade long ‘War on Terror’, including the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.
At least two of the 19 who hijacked jet aircraft and flew them into buildings on 11 September 2001 received assistance from a US-based Saudi support network, former FBI agent Danny Gonzalez has alleged.
Gonzalez, who worked on ‘Operation Encore’, an FBI intelligence probe set up in the mid-2000s to investigate the pre-hijack activities of Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, two 9/11 hijackers who lived in San Diego, told CBS News that “19 hijackers cannot commit 3,000 mass murders by themselves.”
The veteran agent, who is now working for the families of 9/11 victims seeking the declassification of documents revealing the extent of Saudi Arabia’s possible role in the attacks, told the network that “you don’t have to be an FBI agent with 26 years of experience to figure…out” that the terrorists had support.
According to Gonzalez, a “number” of Saudi nationals, including Omar al-Bayoumi, a suspected Saudi intelligence agent, assisted Hazmi and Mihdhar, with Bayoumi supposedly “randomly” running into them at a restaurant in Los Angeles and urging them to move to San Diego. There, the former agent alleges, Bayoumi helped the men find an apartment and open a bank account, with the future hijackers proceeding to train to fly planes at a nearby flight school. The two men would become two of the five terrorists who flew a plane into the Pentagon.
Ken Williams, another former FBI agent now working with the 9/11 families, warned his superiors in a memo leading up to 9/11 about potential terrorists taking flight lessons in Arizona. “The evidence is there. I’ve seen it. But I can’t get into the specifics because of the protective order,” Williams said. Gonzalez has a similar gag order in place against him.
The two former agents insisted that Americans’ understanding of the events of 9/11 would change if Operation Encore’s records were allowed to be released.
© Photo : FBIExcerpt from a heavily redacted FBI memo revealing possible Saudi government involvement in 9/11.
Excerpt from a heavily redacted FBI memo revealing possible Saudi government involvement in 9/11. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Excerpt from a heavily redacted FBI memo revealing possible Saudi government involvement in 9/11.
© Photo : FBI
Saudi Arabia has vocally denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks, and Bayoumi has claimed, incredulously, that he met Hazmi and Mihdhar by chance and helped them out as fellow Muslims in need. The final 9/11 Commission report released in 2004 cleared the Saudi intelligence agent of any wrongdoing, saying there was “no credible evidence” that he knowingly supported or assisted extremist groups.
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum are set for a memorial service, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Biden Orders Declassification, Release of 9/11 Documents Over Next Six Months
3 September, 18:23 GMT
The White House announced Friday that it would begin a process to review still-classified documents related to the 9/11 attacks for possible declassification and release by the end of the year. The review comes amid growing pressure by 9/11 families suing the Saudi government over its alleged involvement in the acts of terror, and amid demands that the president do something ahead of the looming 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 in Manhattan, at the Pentagon and at a field in Pennsylvania – where one of the hijacked planes plummeted to the ground after passengers attempted to retake control. Thousands more, including police, firemen, cleanup workers and ordinary New York residents wishing to help out in rescue and cleanup operations, have died prematurely of cancers and other ailments caused by the toxic dust and other contaminants at Ground Zero following the collapse of the Twin Towers.
19 hijackers, including fifteen Saudi nationals, two Emiratis, one Lebanese and one Egyptian were deemed directly responsible for the attacks, with al-Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden, who had orchestrated attacks against US interests abroad throughout the 1990s, charged with planning 9/11 from a cave in Afghanistan. In the first three years after the attacks, bin Laden denied involvement in the acts of terror. However, from 2004 onwards, the jihadist began to claim responsibility in tapes released to world media. The US and its NATO allies invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 after the Taliban refused to surrender bin Laden, but never found him there. Bin Laden was reportedly killed in a US SEAL Team raid on a mansion in Abbottabad, Pakistan in May 2011. The US and its allies would proceed to occupy Afghanistan for over ten more years after that.
9/11 was also used as a pretext for justifying the 2003 invasion of Iraq, with the Bush administration actively claiming in the lead-up to the war that Saddam Hussein was cooperating with al-Qaeda, even though Hussein’s secular Baathist government was known to have been engaged in a bitter conflict with the terror group. In 2007, four years after the invasion, former Bush-era CIA Director George Tenet admitted to 60 Minutes that the US “could never verify that there was any Iraqi authority, direction and control, complicity with al-Qaeda for 9/11 or any operational act against America, period.”
Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2020
US Refuses Release of 9/11 Documents, Claims Reason for Secrecy is Secret
16 April 2020, 23:16 GMT
In 2020, the State Department justified the continuing block on the release of documents related to Saudi Arabia’s possible role in 9/11, claiming the release of the information could expose “state secrets,” but noting that it could not explain what those secrets were, because that too was a secret. “This information must be protected because its disclosure reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage, and in many cases exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the United States,” then-Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said at the time.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Popular comments
"9/11 Hijackers" better known as "9/11 CIA"
Barros
5 September, 22:55 GMT7
000000
frank false flag, Mossad also
jo6pac
5 September, 23:38 GMT7
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Says Afghan Gov't Members Appearing on US Black List Violates Doha Agreement
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749